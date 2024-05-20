Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Gives Advice to 2024 Rookie Draft Class
Another year brings another new class of rookies headed to the NFL. They'll be looking for advice from those who have walked before them, of course, and Fanatics gave the class an opportunity to learn from the GOAT.
A number of first-round draft picks, including quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, met with former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Los Angeles alongside other public figures like rapper Jay-Z as part of an event hosted by Fanatics.
Just like last year, Brady was happy to offer some sage advice to the rookie class, and it started with his view on how social media can affect modern-day football players.
"You have 53 guys on a team, you think it's about you, it ain't about you — it's about us." Brady told the rookies. "And the biggest problem I see with a lot of young players today? You guys are making it too much about 'I' and 'me' because of social media... It's fine. You're not gonna win."
Brady also stressed the importance of preparation, saying that he prepared for every game as if it were the most important he would play. By doing that, he said, the biggest games were made pedestrian.
"Every day of practice is important," Brady said. "When I was on the Patriots and we had 20 years winning, every day was a big day... I treated a regular season game like it was the Super Bowl. So when I got to the Super Bowl, it was just another day for me."
If there's anyone to get advice from heading into the league, it's Brady, and these rookies will likely take his advice to heart as they begin the next part of their journey.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.