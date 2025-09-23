Bucs’ Baker Mayfield Hilariously Scolded Emeka Egbuka After Ridiculous Catch vs. Jets
Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka wasted no time making an impact in the NFL through three weeks of the season. The Ohio State product memorably called his shot for a go-ahead touchdown in Tampa Bay's 2025 season-opener, and then just a few games later, came up with this ridiculous one-handed catch while being covered by one of the top defensive backs in the game, Jets' Sauce Gardner.
Mics caught Baker Mayfield's funny exchange with Egbuka after the crazy play:
"You disrespect one of my passes like that again, we're going to have a problem, alright?" Mayfield said, playfully scolding the rookie on the bench. "Two hands."
The Bucs are currently undefeated following their wins against the Falcons, Texans and Jets, and should have All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and slot receiver Chris Godwin back in the lineup soon, perhaps as early as Week 4 against the Eagles.
The bad news is that Mike Evans is heading for a short stint on the bench after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Jets, but it looks like Egbuka is ready for the increased workload when Tampa Bay faces arguably their first big test of the year against the defending Super Bowl champs. Kickoff for Bucs-Eagles is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.