Youngest NFL MVP Winners in League History

A look at the youngest players in history to win the NFL's MVP award.

Mike Kadlick

Drake Maye is putting together an MVP-caliber season.
/ Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Drake Maye is lighting up the NFL in just his second season.

Heading into Week 18, the Patriots quarterback leads the league in completion percentage (71.7%), passer rating (112.9), QBR (76.5), and yards per attempt (8.9), all while also notching top-five numbers in passing yards (4,203) and touchdown passes (30).

And he’s doing all of this at just 23 years old.

Following Monday night’s dud from the Rams—one that saw Matthew Stafford throw three interceptions in a loss to the Falcons—Maye is now the odds-on favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award with just one game remaining in the regular season. Should he complete the feat, the 23-year-old would become one of the youngest players in league history to earn the honor.

On the topic, here’s a look at the 20 youngest players to ever win the NFL’s MVP award:

Youngest Players to Win MVP in NFL History

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes won his first NFL MVP at age 23. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Player

Age

Team, Season

RB Jim Brown

21

Cleveland Browns, 1957

QB Lamar Jackson

22

Baltimore Ravens, 2019

RB Jim Brown

22

Cleveland Browns, 1958

QB Patrick Mahomes

23

Kansas City Chiefs, 2018

QB Dan Marino

23

Miami Dolphins, 1984

RB Walter Payton

23

Chicago Bears, 1977

RB Emmitt Smith

24

Dallas Cowboys, 1993

RB Earl Campbell

24

Houston Oilers, 1979

RB Thurman Thomas

25

Buffalo Bills, 1991

RB Marcus Allen

25

Los Angeles Raiders, 1985

QB Bert Jones

25

Baltimore Colts, 1976

RB Larry Brown

25

Washington, 1972

QB Lamar Jackson

26

Baltimore Ravens, 2023

QB Cam Newton

26

Carolina Panthers, 2015

RB Terrell Davis

26

Denver Broncos, 1998

QB Brett Favre

26

Green Bay Packers, 1995

RB O.J. Simpson

26

Buffalo Bills, 1973

DT Alan Page

26

Minnesota Vikings, 1971

RB/K Paul Hornung

26

Green Bay Packers, 1961

QB Johnny Unitas

26

Baltimore Colts, 1959

Should Maye ultimately win the award, he’d rank among the seven youngest players ever to do so—and also become just the fourth quarterback to be named league MVP at age 23 or younger, joining Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Dan Marino.

Pretty good company.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

