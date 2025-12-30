Youngest NFL MVP Winners in League History
Drake Maye is lighting up the NFL in just his second season.
Heading into Week 18, the Patriots quarterback leads the league in completion percentage (71.7%), passer rating (112.9), QBR (76.5), and yards per attempt (8.9), all while also notching top-five numbers in passing yards (4,203) and touchdown passes (30).
And he’s doing all of this at just 23 years old.
Following Monday night’s dud from the Rams—one that saw Matthew Stafford throw three interceptions in a loss to the Falcons—Maye is now the odds-on favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award with just one game remaining in the regular season. Should he complete the feat, the 23-year-old would become one of the youngest players in league history to earn the honor.
On the topic, here’s a look at the 20 youngest players to ever win the NFL’s MVP award:
Youngest Players to Win MVP in NFL History
Player
Age
Team, Season
RB Jim Brown
21
Cleveland Browns, 1957
QB Lamar Jackson
22
Baltimore Ravens, 2019
RB Jim Brown
22
Cleveland Browns, 1958
QB Patrick Mahomes
23
Kansas City Chiefs, 2018
QB Dan Marino
23
Miami Dolphins, 1984
RB Walter Payton
23
Chicago Bears, 1977
RB Emmitt Smith
24
Dallas Cowboys, 1993
RB Earl Campbell
24
Houston Oilers, 1979
RB Thurman Thomas
25
Buffalo Bills, 1991
RB Marcus Allen
25
Los Angeles Raiders, 1985
QB Bert Jones
25
Baltimore Colts, 1976
RB Larry Brown
25
Washington, 1972
QB Lamar Jackson
26
Baltimore Ravens, 2023
QB Cam Newton
26
Carolina Panthers, 2015
RB Terrell Davis
26
Denver Broncos, 1998
QB Brett Favre
26
Green Bay Packers, 1995
RB O.J. Simpson
26
Buffalo Bills, 1973
DT Alan Page
26
Minnesota Vikings, 1971
RB/K Paul Hornung
26
Green Bay Packers, 1961
QB Johnny Unitas
26
Baltimore Colts, 1959
Should Maye ultimately win the award, he’d rank among the seven youngest players ever to do so—and also become just the fourth quarterback to be named league MVP at age 23 or younger, joining Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Dan Marino.
Pretty good company.