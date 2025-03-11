Candid John Lynch Quote Resurfaces Amid 49ers' Demoralizing Offseason
The San Francisco 49ers have found themselves in unfamiliar territory this offseason.
Following a disappointing 6–11 campaign that fell drastically short of their Super Bowl dreams, the 49ers are watching many familiar faces walk out the door via trade, release or free agency.
The 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders earlier this month. Since then, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Talanoa Hufanga and other key players on their championship-caliber rosters the last few years have all found new homes in free agency.
However, this isn't quite a shock to general manager John Lynch. Back at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Lynch acknowledged the tough reality ahead as the 49ers turn the page on a core that played in four conference championships and two Super Bowls in the last six years.
"I think since Kyle and I have been here, we've been certainly a top five, I believe, number two, cash-spending team in the four years. Going into the fourth year, I think we're the fourth-highest cash-spending team, so at some point you have to reset a little bit or at least recalibrate," Lynch said. [via NBC Sports Bay Area]. "You can't just keep pressing the pedal, and I think there's some good that could come out.
"We need to get younger; I think we're the oldest team in football trying to make a run at the deal last year."
Along with Samuel, Greenlaw, Ward and Hufanga, the 49ers released fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive end Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave—a trio with 11 Pro Bowl appearances, one All-Pro nod and one Super Bowl ring between them.
A big motivating factor in the 49ers' decisions to reconstruct their salary cap, of course, is to clear space to re-sign quarterback Brock Purdy this offseason. Purdy is entering the 2025 campaign on the final year of his rookie contract and is set to cash in on a long-term extension.