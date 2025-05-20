3 Cardinals Who Could Earn Starting Roles in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals have something they haven't had much in recent years: enough depth to warrant a variety of intense camp competitions.
Granted, some veterans may be on a more streamlined path to a starting role, but there are plenty of young players who could establish themselves in a major way, either as a rookie or in a second-year jump.
Here are three players who could carve themselves out a starting role at some point before or during the 2025 NFL season:
1: LB Cody Simon
Simon was taken in the fourth round, but the championship-winning Ohio State field general has enough refined skill to take a thin position group by storm in 2025.
The Cardinals did sign Akeem Davis-Gaither to presumably get looks at off-ball linebacker, but Simon is a refined prospect with plenty of playing experience, and exceptional production at an established NFL factory at Ohio State.
Simon racked up 112 tackles and seven sacks, playing all 15 games his senior season. It almost seems unlikely that Simon won't find himself next to Mack Wilson Sr. at some point in 2025, perhaps even coming out of training camp.
2: DL Darius Robinson
The second-year DL was one of the most impressive players present at 2024's training camp. Robinson looked like a monster on the field, but was ultimately hit by a string of difficulties, suffering a severe calf injury and losing his mother tragically during the 2024 season.
As a result, he only played six games and managed two half-sacks. But it's unlikely that limited, watered-down output is what Robinson actually is. He's primed for a huge jump in year two, a season where he (barring another injury) should see much more full-health playing time.
Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell figure to begin the season as the starting DL, with first-rounder Walter Nolen III in the mix as well. But from a raw talent perspective, it's quite possible Robinson hangs with rookies and vets alike.
Perhaps he isn't necessarily the day-one starter, but he can easily slide into a starting role late, or at the very least force Jonathan Gannon and his rotational philosophy to offer him more looks in 2025.
3: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
2024 fourth-rounder Dadrion Taylor-Demerson plays football like he was shot out of a cannon. The 5-foot-10 DB flies all over the field and never shies away from making tough tackles. While he only started two games in 2024, he was PFF's highest-graded safety from his draft class, and should at least earn more playing time in 2025.
In many ways, the young safety is reminiscent of a young Budda Baker, and could find himself standing next to the frequent Pro Bowler for Sundays to come.
The Cardinals' secondary is filled with young DBs, and Gannon has done anything but shy away from allowing these raw young defenders to assert themselves and prove their abilities. Taylor-Demerson feels like a safe bet to be a future contributor for this team, and may start sooner than later.