All Cardinals

10 Arizona Cardinals Who Need to Ball Out in Preseason

The Arizona Cardinals need these ten players to have a good preseason.

Richie Bradshaw

Jul 24, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The preseason has arrived for the 2025 NFL season and thousands of players will now be playing for the future of their careers. The Arizona Cardinals have tons of guys who will be doing such and will make them a must-watch for all NFL fans who enjoy these kinds of competitions. 

The Cardinals are looking to make the playoffs, so now more than ever before every roster spot counts. There’s only 53 of them and there are plenty of guys who could impact this team if given the chance. 

Although nearly every one of these guys needs a strong preseason to survive, it’s obviously more true for some than others. I could list the whole team, but I’ll stick with these 10 players as the ones with the most of the line for this preseason. 

Elijah Simmons

Tennessee Volunteers DL Elijah Simmon
Will Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons be Mr. Irrelevant in the 2025 NFL Draft? / Brianna Paciorka / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simmons is the talk of the town as a UDFA, which makes the preseason one of the most important three game stretches of his entire football career. The defensive line room is stacked, and Simmons has his work cut out to stick around. The good news is he should see no shortage of playing time. 

Greg Dortch

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortc
Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch (4) works out during the team's practice at State Farm Stadium on July 29, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zay Jones is listed as the Cardinals current starting slot receiver, and that means that Dortch has work to do. He may be a fan favorite, but he doesn’t have a clear cut role for the team as more of a gadget player. Dortch will need these next few weeks to show at least one specific skill and not just his talent to stick around, even in a thin receiver room. 

Kei’Trel Clark

Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clar
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another injury to the cornerback position, this time Starling Thomas V, comes as an opportunity for a stacked room to find a roster spot. Clark entered the offseason as a player on the bubble, and he has a lot of teammates to fend off to stick around. But his chances are increasing as long as he makes the most of them.  

Owen Pappoe

Owen Pappoe, Arizona Cardinal
Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during the Red and White practice in training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pappoe is a player I’ve highlighted before as someone who can leave exhibition play as a starter and be one of the team’s biggest winners. He’s in year three with plenty to prove, and the linebacker position is wide open for him to come in and start. 

Michael Carter Jr

Michael Carter Arizona Cardinal
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' running back room has plenty of good players of all ages, and an OK back in Carter Jr won’t have an easy time securing his spot. At best, he would be the team’s RB3, and I’m not sure he stands out over younger, cheaper options at the moment. 

Clayton Tune

Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tun
Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during the Red and White practice in training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I’m not sure a Cardinals team looking to get back to the playoffs would be interested in keeping three quarterbacks, and Tune hasn’t done much to prove himself worthy of staying in the pros. Jacoby Brissett is the clear QB2 behind Kyler Murray, so Tune will need to be beyond exceptional to hang around. 

Bilal Nichols

Bilal Nichols, Arizona Cardinal
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (92) works through a drill during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, July 29, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cardinals spent decent money last offseason to sign Nichols and were rewarded with next to no production or game time. He’s playing for his job with the franchise this preseason and all of the moves the team made in the offseason have only made it more difficult. 

Justin Jones

Justin Jones, Arizona Cardinal
Jul 24, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Justin Jones (98) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

You can basically copy/paste what we said about Nichols here for Jones. He was given decent cash last offseason and spent most of the year injured. He’ll be off the team unless he can find the field and standout. 

Christian Jones

Christian Jones, Arizona Cardinal
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Christian Jones (75) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jones got lots of time to adjust to the pros last season and he is likely to see just as much time in 2025 in Kelvin Beachum and Jonah Williams both returned. However, neither are the long term solutions and Jones is hoping to audition for that role down the road. It starts now with a strong preseason. 

Kitan Crawford

Kitan Crawfor
Jul 29, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Kitan Crawford (36) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s always a test for late day three picks to make the final roster for a team, and maybe ex-players can tell you being drafted never guarantees your spot on the roster even against UDFAs. Crawford is ultra-talented and athletic, but he will have to find any role he can to stay long term and prove himself. 

feed

Published
Richie Bradshaw
RICHIE BRADSHAW

Richie, an Arizona native, has been with Cardinals on SI since 2022 and also is the host of Locked on Sun Devils. He's a graduate of Arizona State University and loves providing all fans in the Valley with valuable insight and strong opinions for their favorite football team. Follow Richie on X at @RichieBradz36 for more!

Home/Analysis