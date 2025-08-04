Reacting to Arizona Cardinals First Depth Chart
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have just released their first depth chart of the 2025 preseason, and there's plenty to take away.
Before we read too deep into things, it's important to note this isn't final - nor reflective of anything to sum up the words of head coach Jonathan Gannon earlier in training camp. The Cardinals will likely see this change as the course of preseason marches forward.
To view the full depth chart, check out the tweet below:
Ahead of their preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, let's react to some notable highlights from Arizona's first depth chart.
Reacting to Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Depth Chart vs Kansas City Chiefs
Will Johnson Listed as Starter
Though multiple injuries have occurred in Arizona's cornerback room, it's still notable the Cardinals are listing second-round pick Will Johnson as a starter ahead of his rookie season. The Michigan product has lived up to the hype - and then some - during the early days of training camp, looking very much like the player the Cardinals hoped they'd be getting after he slid out of the first round.
Despite the lack of experience, he's earned the opportunity to get first crack at starting duties next to Max Melton and Garrett Williams in nickel duties. Denzel Burke and Ke'Trel Clark are behind as second-team guys.
Akeem Davis-Gaither Claims ILB Spot
One of the biggest competitions across the board in the desert sees the veteran earn first go.
The spot opposite of Mack Wilson at inside linebacker has been mostly controlled by Akeem Davis-Gaither in camp thus far, though many were hoping fourth-round pick Cody Simon would be able to compete ahead of his first season.
Simon has mostly been relegated to second-team duties (with some starting snaps rotated in), but unsurprisingly, the veteran has an early advantage over Simon as preseason festivities near.
Darius Robinson Bounces Back
All eyes were on Robinson to see how the former first-round pick would bounce back from his calf injury, and so far = so good for the defensive lineman.
Robinson has again flashed the speed and power he did prior to the injury, and is now being listed as a starter in a crowded Cardinals defensive line alongside Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.
Arizona will rotate their guys up front heavily, so the "starter" label is merely just that - a label.
However, it's good to see Robinson return to form and impress enough to get the nod.
It's also notable first-round pick Walter Nolen is third, though he hasn't practiced at all due to a calf injury.
Zaven Collins Impresses
With Josh Sweat locking down one outside linebacker spot, many were curious to see who the Cardinals would start on the opposite side of the defense.
Would Arizona lean into Zaven Collins' big and athletic frame, or has Baron Browning impressed enough to earn a starting role?
So far, Collins is the lead man for the job. The Cardinals seem to really love what he brings to the table, and Browning can supplement his lack of pass rush prowess on obvious passing downs.
Zay Jones Show Continues
Zay Jones signed with the Cardinals last season but truly never got going with the team for various reasons.
That, combined with Arizona's love for Greg Dortch, led some to believe Dortch would still be the starting slot receiver for the Cardinals entering 2025.
They were wrong.
Jones has usurped Dortch as a starter in Arizona's offense, flashing form that saw considerable production during his time in Jacksonville prior to his release. He's a big body for Kyler Murray to target, and perhaps the team trusts him more than Dortch to make plays when their number is called.
Isaiah Adams Cements RG Duties
With Will Hernandez still a free agent, Cardinals fans were hoping Mijo would eventually find his way back to the desert and again start for the organization.
Isaiah Adams' play in training camp has quieted a lot of that noise.
While a reunion between Hernandez and the Cardinals is still possible, Adams has played well enough to earn consistent praise from coaches and teammates throughout camp after getting a grip on the starting job towards the end of last season following Hernandez's injury.
Question marks are no longer at right guard - at least for now.