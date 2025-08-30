2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals Add Dynamic Weapon
The 2025 season is all but here, and that means it’s time for a fresh 2026 NFL mock draft!
I won’t waste too much time here, but there are a few notes that I want to add before we get started:
First, and perhaps most importantly, arch Manning IS included in this mock draft and moving forward. I have been hesitant for some time to include him in mocks under the belief that he would return for another season, but that is a bit more ambiguous after his recent comments. So at least for now, he will be featured in these marks.
Second, there will be no trades in my mock drafts until later on. I find projecting trades difficult, and making them before the season starts doesn’t make sense to me.
Finally, and most importantly, the draft order is based on inverse Super Bowl odds from FanDuel as of Friday, August 29, 2025. If you have a problem where your team is picking, take it up with them.
Now, with all that being said, let’s hop right into this. The New Orleans Saints are on the clock…
1. New Orleans Saints
The pick: Arch Manning, QB, Texas
Time is a flat circle, and the grandson of former Saints legend Archie Manning will begin his own legacy in the Big Easy over 50 years later. Most of the younger Manning is projection, as he has been a backup through two years in Austin. But the little bit we've seen from him starting has everyone believing he will live up to his family's name.
Arch has the impressive quarterbacking skills of his uncles and the athleticism of his father, Cooper, before injuries ended his career early. Should he take the reins of the Longhorns and lead them as far as his potential goes, he's the slam-dunk favorite to be the top overall pick.
2. Cleveland Browns
The pick: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
The Browns have no clue what the future of the quarterback position looks like for them, although fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders has impressed in preseason action. If Cleveland is drafting this high next year, it's safe to assume that Sanders and the nearly half dozen other quarterbacks rostered didn't work out.
Sellers is the kind of quarterback that gets front offices and fans excited. He's been compared to Cam Newton for his big arm and running style. Although he's not completely ready as of now, his prospects are through the roof.
3. New York Jets
The pick: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
I don't hate Justin Fields, but like what we just noted for the Browns -- if the Jets are picking this high, it's unlikely things worked out. That means it's time to hit the reset button and try again. A loaded quarterback class could net Gang Green a guy who has aged like a fine wine.
There was a point in time when Klubnik looked below average and a bust of a five-star recruit. Now, he's one of the faces of college football for a national title-contending team as a Heisman Trophy favorite. He's got great talent as a passer and runner, and could finally be the guy who turns this franchise around.
4. New York Giants
The pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
There are a few different ways the Giants can go with this pick, but I believe they need to amend their mistake from drafting Evan Neal in 2023. Andrew Thomas is a top-level blindside blocker, and there are pieces along the line, but the team needs a strong side blocker, and that's Mauigoa.
There are already some who believe he could/should move inside to guard, but I like him best outside as a bully. Mauigoa is a big, bad man who has experience playing both sides of the offensive line. As long as he stays on the right side (my preference), then I am buying his stock as a game wrecker.
5. Tennessee Titans
The pick: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson
The Titans should be thinking "best player available" on defense when they draft in round one, but it's pivotal for them to land their ace pass rusher. That's why I have Tennessee bypassing Caleb Downs, one of the top prospects in the class, and selecting Parker.
To be clear, Parker is just as strong a defender as Downs, plus he plays a more premium position. Parker has a better chance to immediately impact the game up front, where he has honed his pass-rushing skills. Clemson has a loaded front seven ahead of the year, and Parker has a chance to be "the guy."
6. Carolina Panthers
The pick: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State
Many look at Downs as the top overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and I am one of them. That being said, the safety position is a devalued one, and the teams ahead of them selected more premier positions. The Panthers don't mind one bit, of course. And after spending day two capital this year at edge rusher with Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton, it's justifiable to bypass an edge rusher here.
Downs is truly exceptional; he's in the same mold as All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton as a playmaker. If those edge rushing investments pay off, Carolina will be an above-average front seven to pair with playmakers on the back end.
7. Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson
If Parker doesn't lead Clemson's front seven, then my bet is on Woods. The big man is a space eater and showed great improvements as a pass rusher last season. He enters the new season as one of the biggest and most fondly perceived defensive prospects for 2026... no pun intended.
The Raiders were just burned by another former star Clemson defensive lineman, Christian Wilkins, so there could be some nervous fans. However, like we said about the Giants drafting Mauigoa, you can't let one guy scare you from a prospect. Woods can be the run stuffer and high-potential pass rusher they believed they were getting when they signed Wilkins.
8. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
The Dolphins are about to learn the hard way that their mismanagement of investments in the offensive line will doom their season. Tua Tagovailoa is already prone to injuries, and now he is playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league (on paper). By the time 2026 rolls around, that has to be changed.
Proctor is a mammoth of a man at 6'7 and 360lbs, but he moves well at his weight and helped Alabama's offense stay upright as they underwent massive changes with Kalen DeBoer taking over for Nick Saban. By the time he lands in South Beach, he will already have separated himself from nearly every other offensive lineman on the team.
9. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
To say Nussmeier hit the ground running last season would be an understatement. LSU had to replace Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, and Nussmeier was exceptional and had the Tigers contending for most of the season. Although he turned the ball over a little more than you'd prefer, he made far more jaw-dropping throws.
No matter where the Colts pick in 2026, they must prioritize the quarterback position with their top pick. Few NFL teams have a worse room than Indianapolis does right now, and landing Nussmeier at the ninth pick or drafting him with the top pick is perfectly valid.
10. New England Patriots
The pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
I love the moves the Patriots made in their first offseason under Mike Vrabel, and I believe he will turn this team around quicker than we may expect. The secondary is nasty, with several pieces in the front seven, but they lack a star pass rusher.
Faulk appears to be built in a lab and possesses as much potential as any player in the class, regardless of position. With the right coach, and Vrabel fits the description, Faulk could rise to stardom early in his career.
11. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)
The pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Rams need to get their quarterback of the future in a rich 2026 class, with Matthew Stafford's health continuing to deteriorate. However, there are several guys to be had later in day one, and the top cornerback in the class is sitting on their laps.
McCoy is a ballhawk outside with proven tape since he was a freshman at Oregon State. It may take a little time for him to recover from a late-season knee injury, but if he can return to form, he should be the runaway CB1 in the class.
12. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
The pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Jack Conklin is in his 30s and has had an injury-plagued career. But the other stars of this offensive line are past their primes, with four of their five projected starters at least 30 years old. The group needs to get younger and cheaper, while maintaining talent.
Fano is absurd. There's a chance he is the top offensive lineman in the 2026 class by the spring, even as a true right tackle. I wouldn't want to get cute and move Fano anywhere else, especially knowing he has the talent to become an elite tackle out of the gate.
13. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami
The good old addition by subtraction method! The Cowboys opted to trade away Micah Parsons, but they ended up landing one of the draft's best pass rushers; he could enter April as EDGE 1 when it's all said and done.
Regardless of what happened with Parsons, Dallas always needed to bolster their pass rush next year and certainly get younger. Bain is the perfect solution for that need, with his combination of brute strength and explosiveness. He may not be Parsons out of the gate, but his upside is as great as any player in the draft.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: Jordyn Tyson, Wide Receiver, Arizona State
The Steelers should take a quarterback here, but they could be better suited waiting a little longer in this class and building a better offense around him. DK Metcalf is the only proven wide receiver on this team by a long shot, and there isn't much else to write home about aside from him. Metcalf is at his best with someone working underneath, and that's what Pittsburgh is adding with Tyson.
The Arizona State standout dominated college football last year, pacing the nation in yards from mid-October through the end of the regular season. Tyson has impressive speed, but he's developed great route-running skills to separate him from defenders. A comparison has been made of Tyson to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and that feels perfect.
15. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The Seahawks could have their pass-rushing depth chart decimated next offseason with free agents and tough cap decisions. The 2025 draft has no shortage of options, but it only has one player like Hill.
The Texas superstar is a game-altering defender thanks to his range and instincts, but he brings elite pass-rushing skills from the linebacker spot, with 13 sacks paired with 180 tackles and five forced fumbles. Mike Macdonald will turn Hill into one of the league's premier defenders early in his career thanks to his ridiculous versatility.
16. Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Marvin Harrison Jr is capable of being the Cardinals' X-receiver, but they lack a true star next to him. Michael Wilson is solid, but the team could do better. After Wilson, there's almost nothing notable.
Williams looks to be the best receiver Clemson has put out since their days as the proclaimed "WRU." The Clemson star will share the field with sophomore studs TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr, but Williams can make big plays by himself. He would be a terrific complement to Harrison to evolve the Cardinals' passing game.
17. Chicago Bears
The pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
First-year head coach Ben Johnson should be able to get plenty out of D'Andre Swift, but his offenses in Detroit were at their best with two backs who complement each other. Swift doesn't have a running mate and is coming off a disappointing first season in CHI-Town. Whispers all offseason have suggested the Bears are looking for a better running back, and they land a special one in the middle of round one.
Love ran for over 1,100 yards last season and scored 19 total touchdowns while averaging a ridiculous 6.9 YPC. He's a hard runner with breakaway speed and pass-catching ability. I wouldn't say he's the equivalent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but he would give Johnson a similar style of runner to use.
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
Tampa Bay's depth at cornerback isn't great. Jamel Dean is a stud, but he will be 30 in 2026 and on an expiring contract. Zyon McCollum is quality, but a pending free agent. And I like the young guys they took on day two this year with Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, but the room still needs bodies.
Terrell's older brother, AJ, plays for the division rival Falcons and is one of the league's most underrated cornerbacks. The young Terrell has become a stud in his own right and is set to be Clemson's leader on the backend of the defense. Another big season from him could shoot him into the top 15 picks and maybe even enter the draft as the class's CB1.
19. Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
Two of the Chargers' top two pass rushers, Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree, are free agents after this season and on the back half of their careers. The team is also moving forward after Joey Bosa left in free agency after nine seasons with the Bolts. Tuli Tuipulotu is a stud, but nothing behind him is proven.
Dennis-Sutton is the next hyped up Penn State pass rusher, and his close to the season in the College Football Playoff validates the love. He has good size for the position and has a chance to shine as a senior. His pairing with Tuipulotu gives the Chargers a nice, young duo to get after the quarterback.
20. Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon
Harrison Smith is another year older, but he could hang up the cleats after this year. The Vikings have a stud safety opposite him in Josh Metellus, but they need to plan for the inevitable future when the future Hall of Famer retires. Thieneman is as strong a candidate to be his heir as anyone Minnesota will find.
The former Purdue standout will spend his (likely) final season with Oregon, where Dan Lanning will finish developing an already elite prospect. Thieneman is already a strong tackler with ball skills and instincts to excel in the pros. Thieneman would be such an amazing transition for the backend of this defense and ensure that the safety position remains a pillar of strength.
21. Houston Texans
The pick: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
I still have no clue what the Texans were thinking when they traded away Laremy Tunsil, but it has left their offensive line in shambles. CJ Stroud regressed from his Offensive Rookie of the Year season last year, and the team is setting him up to struggle again with no protection. It's going to be a rough season behind that offensive line for any quarterback, which means their top priority in the 2026 NFL Draft will be to fix the front five.
Lomu is "the other" Utah offensive tackle, but don't be fooled because he's also a top-tier pass blocker on the left side of the Utes' line. Like what we said about the Bengals' defense, Lomu will arrive in Houston as the best offensive lineman on the roster and will be its blindside protector right out the gate.
22. Denver Broncos
The pick: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
I won't lie, I really like this Broncos' roster and struggled to find holes that needed significant upgrades. The board fell in a way where the best players available didn't line up with current or future needs, so I grabbed the top player at his position at one of the few spots Denver needs help at: Tight end.
Stowers is in a crowded tight end class, but I like him most as of now. He was a stud at New Mexico State and transferred to Vanderbilt last season with his quarterback, Diego Pavia, where they continued to flourish together. Stowers is a big-body target and can be the long-term answer to the position. A connection between him and Bo Nix sounds awesome.
23. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
It'll be the same old song and dance for Cincinnati next offseason, who refuse to stop playing chicken with their best players. Trey Hendrickson will once again be a free agent, and you'd be foolish to believe they won't do the same with their ace cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt. So, once again, the Bengals will be forced, not have the privilege, to use their first-round draft capital on that side of the ball.
Muhammad had a "quiet" 2024 season, but that's almost entirely because of how great Jahdae Barron was opposite him. He'll have a shot this year to advertise himself as a true No.1 cover man for a defense with a top-end pass rush. If/when Cincy plays hardball again with their best defenders, they can rest easy knowing Muhammad can do his job at a high level.
24. Washington Commanders
The pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
It's just another year in Columbus, Ohio, which means the Buckeyes once again have a first-round caliber wide receiver. This year, it's Carnell Tate, who eclipsed 700 receiving yards despite being the team's third receiver. Tate gets a chance for more volume with Emeka Egbuka now in the pros, and Jeremiah Smith's presence will give him tons of looks.
The Commanders' wide receiver room lacks a future foundation with Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown, although they did manage to return Terry McLaurin. The big-body Tate can step in and be Jayden Daniels' go-to receiver to soften the blow of a likely new-look wide receiver room in 2026.
25. Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
The Rams' decision to wait on a quarterback worked out nicely, with Allar falling to the back half of the first round and into a perfect offense for his next-level potential. We saw a massive improvement across the board from Allar from 2023 to 2024 under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Allar could've been a round one selection in 2025, but he decided to go back for one more season to refine his game and compete for a national championship.
Allar being available this late is more representative of the class's depth at other positions, but also a long drought of quarterback-needy teams outside the top ten picks. The Rams don't mind, as they make a possibly seamless transition from Matthew Stafford to Allar.
26. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Jalon Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina
Opinions on where Kilgore should line up between cornerback and safety will be debated for a while. I have Kilgore as a safety in this mock, but he could be a cornerback in the next one for all I know. What we do know is he's the perfect, flexible defensive back that the modern NFL loves having. He's also the player that this 49ers' defense could really use.
San Francisco is rolling out a very different defense in 2025, and while it could turn out to be a great thing, it wouldn't hurt to keep adding good football players who can wear multiple caps. After flaunting some serious ball skills last season, Kilgore is a prospect that many will keep a close eye on.
27. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)
The pick: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
The Cowboys traded for George Pickens this offseason, but he's due for a new contract, and we just saw how willing Jerry Jones is to extend his best players. Pickens is also one of the few standout receivers at a barren position for the team. Even if he somehow returns, the wide receiver room has to be addressed.
Branch hasn't had the start to his collegiate career he would've wanted, but a move from USC to Georgia may be exactly what he needs to turn it all around. His game-breaking speed, combined with versatility to touch the ball as a pass catcher, runner, and returner, provides the Cowboys with the kind of offensive weapon that keeps defenses honest and frees up CeeDee Lamb.ma
28. Detroit Lions
The pick: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
The Lions opted not to address their edge rushing room this offseason -- a curious decision considering their inability to get after the quarterback after Aidan Hutchinson went down. They should be able to get by with what they have this season, especially if Hutchinson stays healthy, but that has to change next year.
Consider me a MASSIVE fan of Uiagalelei, who shined in his second season with the Ducks and first as a starter. The Uiagalelei family has great genes for football, and Matayo exemplifies that with his physical play style. He has a chance to be the face of an Oregon defense replacing a lot of players, particularly in the front seven. With another standout season, Uiagalelei could be taken much higher than 28th overall.
29. Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri
You will be seeing me make this pick a lot for the foreseeable future. The Chiefs will sorely regret trading away Joe Thuney, and after a Super Bowl beatdown they suffered because of a flimsy offensive line. I don't trust hardly any of the moves they made from last year entirely, but Thuney needs to be replaced immediately.
Green is the perfect player to do that after finishing last season strong. He pairs inside Mizzou's offensive line with Connor Tollison, another stud prospect, to give the Tigers a strong interior offensive line. As long as he holds up and continues to play where he left off last season, he's a safe pick for round one and a nice pairing with KC.
30. Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia
The Eagles are overdue to dip back into the Georgia pool of star defenders, many of whom helped deliver a Super Bowl title last season. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have become staples next to each other on the defensive line, but another key contributor to that room, Milton Williams, has moved on via free agency. But there's a new defensive line prospect in Athens trying to live up to the draft hype of his predecessors.
There isn't much consensus on Miller other than he's a raw player in need of refinement. Still, Miller is capable of exploding in his third season with UGA. It's not a deep defensive line draft, which only helps Miller's chances to stand out that much more. Tag in a big season, and Miller could be a round one lock.
31. Buffalo Bills
The pick: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
The Bills made some serious investments in their defensive front in this past draft with Landon Jackson, TJ Sanders, and Deone Walker, but their job isn't done yet. Joey Bosa was a band-aid signing, and AJ Epenesa is a free agent next offseason. The edge rushing room needs to stay stocked, and Overton looks hand-crafted for Buffalo.
The Alabama big man had a chance to come out this year and be a top pick, but returned for another season to refine his skills. He's a massive body who has ongoing debates about his future position as an outside or inside defender. The Bills should have no problem snagging such a movable chess piece to the front seven to keep the trenches beefy and the depth loaded.
32. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the NFL and spare no expense to make sure that statement is true on an annual basis. They did as much this offseason when they spent money, draft picks, and traded assets to make their secondary better than last year's abysmal output. The team needs more long-term answers at edge rusher with several pending free agents and aging players, but the defense could use a Robin to play next to Roquan Smith's Batman.
Lawson feels like a great option to toss into that role. He is inheriting the keys to the Crimson Tide's defense this year after playing next to Jihaad Campbell. The senior defender has played plenty of football in his time with Bama, and there's no doubting he is good at what he does. His pairing next to Smith and on Baltimore's defense feels like a match made in heaven.