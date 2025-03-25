3 Cardinals Offensive Breakout Candidates
Much attention is being paid to the Arizona Cardinals' defense this offseason, and for good reason. The Cardinals are in dire need of improvements to the defensive line, and they've already begun to address it.
But offensively, the Cardinals have some serious playmakers, if that wasn't obvious. Some of them have yet realize their potential, while others are coming into their own as stars.
So with that in mind, here are three offensive players that could see a sharp increase in workload and improvement in 2025.
3: OL Isaiah Adams
Adams was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round. At the time, he was one of the more raw prospects in the 2024 Draft, and not much was known about the Illinois product. On paper, it looked like a bit of a reach, but Adams did somehow manage to play 462 snaps in 2024.
He didn't grade out well in pass-blocking, but could see more utilization in the run, especially with the likely departure of OL Will Hernandez. Expect a year-two jump, with more opportunities and a more solidified interior role for Adams in 2025.
2: RB Trey Benson
Benson was taken out of Florida State in the third round of the 2024 draft, and looked to be the likely heir to RB James Conner. It's tough to get Benson many opportunities with a workhorse like Conner in the backfield, but in the interest of keeping Conner healthy and aiding Benson's development, the Cardinals could opt to platoon the two a little bit more heavily.
In a very limited sample size, Benson's 2024 development was apparent. By the end of the season, his patience, elusivity and agility were on full display, and he brings a bit more speed than Conner does.
Benson picked up 4.6 yards per carry and nearly 300 yards, despite only getting 63 carries and playing in just 13 games. He might not be Arizona's RB1 anytime soon, but there's plenty of potential that should turn into more tangible results in 2024.
1: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Does this one even need to be said?
The Cardinals would do well to add a veteran WR into the mix, and take some of the pressure of Harrison, but it's also time for Harrison to make that year-two jump. That's not an ultimatum, it's just how prospect development works.
Harrison might not have jumped off the page with his numbers in 2024, and that's alright, but he still had a very productive season, racking up 885 yards and nine touchdowns, despite not being the top target for QB Kyler Murray for most of the season.
The skills, athleticism and work ethic are there. Big-time numbers at Ohio State don't just come out of thin air - Harrison is already a good young player, and it's time for him to become great. There's little that suggests he won't, other than some inconsistency in play from Murray, and a scheme that wasn't best-suited to rookie receiver like Harrison.
It is entirely reasonable to expect improvement in all three of those categories. In fact, it would be surprising if there wasn't.