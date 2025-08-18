3 Arizona Cardinals Who Need Strong Bounce-Back After Loss
On Saturday night, the Arizona Cardinals displayed a dismal showing of football against the Denver Broncos on the road.
That came after a tough week of joint practices and plenty of questions swirling.Arizona simply looked under-prepared, low-energy and slow in their 27-7 loss.
Of course, that doesn't mean there's reason to be completely concerned and make snap judgments on the viability of the team, but there were a few players who struggled and could use a sturdy performance in week three to make a statement heading into the regular season.
1: Arizona Cardinals' CB Will Johnson
Johnson didn't have a poor performance necessarily. He wasn't getting burnt or failing to make tackles. In fact, he made an impressive tackle on Evan Engram to save a touchdown.
But he was tagged for another penalty, and didn't seem to be as aggressive or physical. The play he made the stop on, he appeared to be jogging until he realized he was the last man standing to stop Engram.
That doesn't mean anything with regard to his character or ability. Johnson is a high-rated prospect for a reason and has looked excellent all camp.
He doesn't need a strong performance in week three to earn a roster spot, but a good performance would go a long way to boost his confidence heading into the regular season, which can only help unlock the best version of Johnson.
2: Arizona Cardinals LB Cody Simon
Perhaps it was hasty to project Simon as a starter. While he certainly had all the tools and the experience to be a field-general type off-ball LB in the NFL, he looked out of sorts on Saturday night.
Simon wasn't making the type of tackles one would expect, and seemed to be moving a but more slowly than would have been expected.
He's a day three pick, and certainly one who will make the team in some capacity, but he may not be ready for a serious role yet, unless he wows coaches in week three.
On the other hand, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither didn't look much better. Simon could still carve himself out a role if he delivers against the Raiders.
3: Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune
It may be already too late for Clayton Tune. The former fifth-rounder simply hasn't shown the development one would hope for out of a third-year player.
On Saturday, he looked lost and inaccurate. Jacoby Brissett looked sharp. In all likelihood, Tune won't sniff Arizona's 53-man roster this season regardless of his performance, but if he shows out, the practice squad may be an option.