3 Players Arizona Cardinals Could Trade Before Roster Cuts
ARIZONA -- The NFL is set to trim down its rosters to 53 players tomorrow, and the Arizona Cardinals will be tasked with making several difficult decisions. The Cardinals loaded up in the offseason to create as many position battles as possible, and it worked out great. But now comes the tricky part, and that's deciding who stays and who goes.
Arizona will have a handful of practice squad spots available to bring guys back they would prefer to hang on to, but that's no guarantee. However, what they can try and do is trade a few guys that won't make the roster who could net any value back.
I'm not sure how many guys like that exist on this roster, but I believe the following three players could be better off with a fresh start in a new spot:
Michael Carter
The legend of Carter may finally be coming to an end soon. The Cardinals simply have too much depth at the running back position and the aging. Carter seems to be the odd man out.
James Conner, Trey Benson, and DeeJay Dallas seem to be safe bets to make the team along with Emari Demercado. With Bam Knight also having a good preseason, the outlook for Carter‘s future in the desert is bleak.
Royce Newman
Newman was signed in the offseason to help provide depth to the offensive line. He’s done well in providing that; however, the Cardinals should feel good about some of their other options.
For my money’s worth, Josh Fryer has earned his roster spot as a UDFA. The signing of Dohnovan West also doesn’t bode well for Freeman, but the nail in the coffin could be the moment Will Hernandez is completely healthy again.
Xavier Thomas
I had an incredibly difficult time trying to narrow down a potential trait candidate at the edge rusher position due to several standout performances. Thomas was one of those players, but it could lead to new horizons for him.
Third-round pick Jordan Burch has been outstanding, and I doubt the team is moving on from Zaven Collins. As for the rest of the room, no one provides legitimate trade value besides Thomas. Of the few players we named, Thomas feels as though he has some legitimate value, and it could lead to several teams inquiring about his services.