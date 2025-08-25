Ranking Arizona Cardinals' Best Offseason Moves Post-Preseason
The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their preseason with a solid 20-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.
Now, the only thing left to do is wait for the regular season to arrive. There's plenty of hope, and plenty of expectations on this Cardinals team after an active offseason, and soon it will be tim to see the results on the field.
GM Monti Ossenfort made a lot of moves to bolster this roster's depth. Some obvious signings or draft picks haven't been seen much in preseason, but others have.
With that in mind, here are the three best moves of Ossenfort's offseason, based solely on what we've seen in the preseason. Players like Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell or Walter Nolen III will be excluded.
1: Signing QB Jacoby Brissett
The Cardinals needed a veteran QB who was capable of starting (and winning) games in the event of injury to Kyler Murray.
They found that in Brissett. Brissett has looked sharp in preseason, doing exactly what has been asked of him. He may not be a top-end starter, but for the first time since Colt McCoy in 2021, the Cardinals have a backup QB who they can feel confident in.
Brissett may ultimately just be an insurance policy, but he's one of the best insurance policies in football at the most important position.
2: Drafting LB Jordan Burch
The Cardinals look like they've found a legitimate rising stud in OLB Jordan Burch in the third round of the 2025 Draft.
Burch has been a standout in preseason, and may be fighting his way into a larger role with the Cardinals come regular season time.
He's looked dominant as a pass rusher, despite having multiplt sacks wiped out by penalty. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Burch is bigger than the traditional speed rusher, but comes with enough juice to get after even some of the speedier passers in the NFL.
Arizona might have something in Burch.
3: Re-signing OL Will Hernandez
The Cardinals' OL has performed generally well in preseason, but there's certainly a weak spot along the interior should assumed starters Isaiah Adams or Evan Brown have to miss time.
Hernandez won't be available right away, but the Cardinals don't have much in the way of interior depth, and a veteran like Hernandez that brings both familiarity with the organization and a history of success looks better and better,