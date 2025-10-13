3 Plays That Will Haunt Cardinals From Week 6
ARIZONA -- So close, yet so far away.
The Arizona Cardinals again failed to seal the deal when it mattered in their Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a game where the offense finally came alive but the defense had its worst outing of the season.
Now, the Cardinals are losers of their last four games - all by a combined nine points.
Arizona would love to have these three plays back, in no order:
1. Jacoby Brissett's Interception
In the early stages of the second quarter, the Cardinals intercepted Daniel Jones and had the ball deep in Colts territory threatening to break the 7-7 deadlock.
Arizona was already in field goal range, though an unfortunate series of events unfolds and the Colts got the ball back:
Zay Jones, hoping to break inwards, is bumped by a Colts defender and isn't able to continue working towards Brissett's throw, which was easily intercepted. Indianapolis would go on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
It's nobody's fault on the play - though points off the board in a close game is a tough pill to swallow.
2. Budda Baker's Dropped Interception
The Cardinals were up 17-14 with under five minutes to play in the third quarter, though Indianapolis was driving.
On a second-and-six, Budda Baker breaks perfectly on a pass directed to Tyler Warren across the middle of the field.
If he catches it, he's gone - nobody is touching him on the return with his momentum, and the Cardinals potentially go up 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
However, Baker just couldn't reel it in.
The Colts settled for a field goal, knotting things at 17-17 on that drive - though the point swing would have been massive for a Cardinals defense that struggled in the fourth quarter.
3. Trey McBride's No-Call
The Cardinals had one last gasp to take the lead late in Indianapolis, facing a fourth-and-goal with under a minute left and down by four.
Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride breaks inwards and fights through some contact - though the pass from Brissett sails far away.
And the internet has been in a frenzy since.
Heavy debates on if McBride was actually interfered with have continued into the day after. McBride himself believed he was, both immediately after the play and when speaking with reporters.
If the flag is thrown, the Cardinals get a fresh set of downs with potential to take the lead with little time left for the Colts to work any magic.
If McBride isn't interfered with, maybe he's able to reach the pass.
Who knows - but the flag wasn't thrown, and the Colts ran out the clock on the ensuing possession.