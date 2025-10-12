Cardinals React to Controversial No-Call in Week 6 Loss
ARIZONA -- The dust has settled on the Arizona Cardinals' Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, one which they again weren't able to hold on despite having a lead in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals found themselves quite close to scoring as time ran out, though on a fourth down play in the end zone, Indianapolis was able to come away with a stop and eventually ran the clock out on the ensuing drive.
Arizona's final offensive play didn't come without controversy, however.
Trey McBride broke off a route to the left side of the end zone and was potentially held on the route before Jacoby Brissett's pass fell incomplete.
McBride pleaded with the nearside official after the play, though there was no changing their mind.
Many on social media believe McBride was held, which would have drawn a first-down for the Cardinals with under a minute left and trailing by four.
After the game, the Cardinals reacted:
McBride, after the game, offered the following:
"I had a little out-breaker and I thought I got a little pass interference, but they didn't think so. Just unfortunate," McBride told reporters (h/t Jake Garcia).
"Like I said, I'm proud of the offense. I'm proud of the way all the receivers stepped up. ... I'm really proud of the way the offense handled the change ... there's a lot of moving puzzles pieces and I'm really proud of the way the guys handled that.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, meeting with reporters after the game, was a bit more neutral with his words.
"They call what they call," Gannon said following the game.
So too did Brissett when speaking at the podium.
"Yeah, just trying to give the best player on the field a chance. Threw it up and came up short. That was my vantage point," he said.
The Cardinals have now lost their last four games by a combined nine points after starting the year out 2-0. It's been tough sledding for an Arizona team that held postseason expectations approaching the start of the year.
One play doesn't define the entire game - and even if the Cardinals were to score on the next play, Arizona's defense had struggled to stop the Colts' offense in the second half - so there's no telling how the game may have ended in that alternate universe.