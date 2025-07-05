3 Sleepers to Watch in Arizona Cardinals Offense
I don't know about you, but I find it exhausting to talk about the same players over and over again. The Arizona Cardinals have a big year ahead of them and all eyes will be on the same players: Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr, Calais Campbell, Will Johnson... you get the idea.
Those players, and several others, will be pivotal to the team's success after sniffing the playoffs a year ago. However, the Cardinals will need help throughout the roster.
After all, there are 11 starters on each side of the ball and the depth behind those guys is pivotal. Arizona didn't display enough of that depth last year and it cost them.
Perhaps another year of development could help them out, particularly on offense. Here's a friendly reminder the Cardinals did precious little to improve the offense this offseason, which could indicate trust in the group.
Are they worthy of that trust? If they are, we will need to see some of the lesser-known players step up, and certainly some primary backups to make impacts to relieve the guys ahead of them.
I have three sleepers on offense that I could see having quietly good seasons. Perhaps they could fill a key role to play rotating in for snaps.
Who knows, maybe they inherit a starting role down the road.
Whatever it may be, these three players could be sleepers waiting to make their impacts for the Cardinals in 2025.
Trey Benson
The Trey Benson RB1 agenda won't start just yet, but I am more than ready to champion him as the league's up-and-coming handcuff to James Conner. It's stiff competition with what Motor City has going on, but Benson has massive potential.
We didn't get to see enough from the Florida State product as a rookie, but he showed flashes of the kind of player he can be from time to time. As a Seminole, Benson was a home run hitter every time he touched the ball, and he could become that once again in the desert with Conner wearing down defenses.
I want to see Benson get far more involved in the offense this year, and with a run-heavy approach, I could see that on the horizon.
Zay Jones
I truly do think that Jones could revive his career and reestablish himself as one of the league's best slot receivers. After all, he's not that far removed from his 2022 campaign, when he finished second on the Jacksonville Jaguars in receptions (82), receiving yards (823), and touchdowns (5).
That's not to say I believe he will replicate that production in Arizona, but I could see him outpace Michael Wilson as the second-most productive receiver on the team. Blasphemy, I know.
The Cardinals offense is searching for a player like Jones, however. They don't have a guy to stretch the field, and Jones doesn't do that. But, they also need an established slot receiver for checkdowns and that's his bread and butter. He was nonexistent last year, but I think that could change in 2025.
Christian Jones
Jones played just 74 snaps last season, all at right tackle, where he accumulated two penalties but didn't surrender a pressure, hit, or sack. You'd expect as much given the limited playing time, but it's nice to see all the same.
Headed into 2025, right tackle is a position of uncertainty for the Cardinals. Jonah Williams should be the starter, but he's unreliable with his constant injuries. My vote is for Kelvin Beachum to start on the strong side, but he's long in the tooth now and could continue regressing.
And that opens the door for Jones to step in.
Although he was a fifth-round pick, many believe in Jones' upside to become a starting-caliber right tackle, and the Cardinals certainly thought so when they invested in him. It would take a lot for him to see the field consistently, but perhaps a year of development could be what he needed to find the field. If he does, perhaps we could see what that refinement did for him and Arizona could reap the benefits.