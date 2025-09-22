3 Ways Cardinals Can Replace James Conner
The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a rough hand against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and a tight loss was the least of their worries.
It was simply a nightmare after James Conner went down from an awkward tackle, and the worst was confirmed when it was reported he would miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an ankle injury.
Arizona has built their offensive identity through running the football, and losing their bellcow could dismantle that. It makes getting things stable at the position the team’s top priority.
There’s plenty of options the Cardinals can explore to replace Conner for the rest of 2025. The team has multiple guys already with the team to try out, but several free agents are out there and some guys may be up for trade.
We will explore each avenue beginning with the in-house guys:
In-House: Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, Michael Carter
The Cardinals have a solid stable of running backs in the roster as it is. This presents a perfect opportunity for Trey Benson to prove he’s the heir apparent to Conner when he hangs up the cleats. We’ve seen Benson flash before, so the test now is to see if it can span a season.
Emari Demercado will maintain his role as a big play weapon for the team, but we should expect him to see more work in the passing game. Bam Knight has a few notable plays in the preseason, and he made the roster because of them. He could get the first crack at carries after Benson.
And don’t forget that Michael Carter is on the practice squad. He should be called up immediately with a chance to be the starter.
Free agency: Chase Edmonds, Gus Edwards, Jamaal Williams
There’s a slew of free agent, running backs for the Cardinals to target as short term options. Chase Edmonds is a former fan favorite and is easy to connect the dots.
It’s the Cardinals are wanting more power for their backfield, Gus Edwards and Jamaal Williams could be options. D’Onta Foreman is also someone to consider.
Ameer Abdullah is the ultimate veteran back who finds even slight success wherever he goes. I can get on board here.
One other guy to consider is Audric Estime. He’s currently on the Eagles' practice squad, so he would have to be signed rather than worked out.
Trade: Roschon Johnson, Rachaad White, Alvin Kamara
You won’t find many trade options, as I don’t believe the Cardinals will want to fork over much compensation for the position, but let’s have fun anyways.
Roschon Johnson has been phased out of Chicago despite some previous hype. He’s plenty athletic to find a role in the rotation.
Rachaad White is a local fan favorite with terrific pass catching skills. Tampa Bay is hot and cold in their commitment and usage of him.
And if the Cardinals want to go balls to the wall, they could call about Alvin Kamara. Yes, the Saints gave him an extension last year, but that was a different regime that had higher hopes. He’s getting older, but he’s still a good player who keeps the team contending rather than looking for a makeshift option.