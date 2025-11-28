Cardinals Make Final Trey Benson Decision vs Buccaneers

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will not have Trey Benson for their Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Benson was ruled out alongside Will Hernandez and Walter Nolen by head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Benson, who saw his 21-day practice window opened to return from injured reserve last week, will again be on the sideline for the Cardinals after suffering a knee injury back in Week 4.

He hasn't played since, and now Arizona must make a tough decision soon to either elevate him to the active roster or place him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

He was initially eligible to come back in Week 10, though he hasn't despite practicing since his window opened.

Gannon downplayed questions regarding Benson's injury severity, saying, "one day at a time."

Arizona will likely lean on Bam Knight and Michael Carter primariliy against Tampa Bay.

Cardinals Know Run Game Has to Improve

The Cardinals aren't running the ball nearly as good as they were last season, and though there's a variety of reasons for that, Arizona knows they're falling under par in that category.

“We have to get it going. It's a tough recipe to throw the ball as much as we're throwing it right now and honestly as good as we're throwing it," Gannon said this week on improving the run game.

"But when you drop back that many times, you're just asking to take negatives. That was one thing with the offense I showed today. We had two drives where at worst is a very makeable field goal and we go backwards. We knock ourselves out of points, and that that's not good. That contributes to losing the game.

"As it relates to the run game, I think we have to be more efficient, and we just have to do it a little bit better. There's some runs in there that I feel like should go for six or seven and they're going for three with the look and how we block it or the backs (with) what they're doing. All 11 go into the run game, but we have to be able to run it a little bit better than what we're doing right now."

Arizona moves into Week 13 with a 3-8 record and all but set to miss the postseason.

Now, the Cardinals' efforts of playing spoiler to Tampa Bay's postseason hopes takes a blow.

