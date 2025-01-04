5 Cardinals Who Need Strong Season Finale
ARIZONA -- The regular season finale for the Arizona Cardinals is upon us.
The Cardinals have just 60 minutes of football separating themselves from another key offseason in the desert as rebuilding efforts continue under general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Arizona - though out of the postseason picture - will still be gunning for a win on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, though this could also serve as a good opportunity for players to end the year on a high note.
It isn't do-or-die, but the following names could use a strong end to the season:
Cardinals Who Need Strong Finale
Isaiah Adams - Adams has played just 40% of snaps but has seen a handful of starts at right guard towards the tail end of the season. With Will Hernandez on injured reserve and set to hit free agency, Arizona could very well look at potential upgrades at the position through the next few months, though Sunday could be a strong final audition for Adams to make the Cardinals think twice.
Baron Browning - Browning was acquired ahead of the trade deadline by Arizona and has flashed some potential to be a solid piece in their pass rush rotation. The Cardinals rotate their guys heavily throughout the game, but a strong finale could solidify Arizona's belief in bringing him back.
Zaven Collins - In that same sense, Collins hasn't really taken that next step as an edge rusher after signing his extension in the summer. He's great in run support, but that isn't what justifies numbers at the pro level. With so much talk about the Cardinals addressing the edge position this offseason, Collins should look to put an exclamation point on his season.
Greg Dortch - Dortch unfortunately has been an afterthought in this Cardinals offense, after showing promise in a backup slot role the last few seasons. He's been explosive in spurts, but it truly feels like Dortch could be preparing to play his final game in the desert despite his status as a restricted free agent. Whether it's to convince Arizona to bring him back or putting good tape on for other teams, Dortch would benefit from a strong ending to the year.
Sean Murphy-Bunting - Murphy-Bunting was signed this offseason in hopes of filling Arizona's CB1 role but has fallen quite short throughout the course of the season. It's unlikely he's cut as the veteran can serve as good depth, but Murphy-Bunting really needs to piece together a solid performance to end the year on a high note and give hope for a better 2025.
Cardinals vs 49ers kicks off at 2:25 PM local time at State Farm Stadium.