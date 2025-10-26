5 Positions Cardinals Must Address in 2026 Draft
It's never too early to start thinking about the NFL Draft, and Arizona Cardinals fans have learned this the hard way for several years now.
The 2025 season was supposed to end with a playoff berth, but the season seems over at 2-5. Perhaps the Cardinals can turn the ship around after the bye week, but that feels unlikely.
That means many fans will be looking ahead to 2026, which could have major changes in store — from starters to coaches. That's yet to be seen, but we can already assess the biggest needs for Arizona and start dreaming up scenarios and player fits that could turn things around for them.
Although this roster has several holes and most positions could stand for an injection of youth and depth, some spots are far weaker than others.
Below are five positions the Cardinals must address next offseason, and the 2026 NFL Draft has more than a few prospects who could fill those spots.
We will look at the future of each position before breaking it down and choosing a potential player to take over that spot.
Right Tackle
Projected 2026 depth chart: Josh Fryar, Christian Jones, Demontrey Jacobs
2026 will be a fresh start at right tackle for the Cardinals, who thankfully have Paris Johnson Jr. anchoring the left side for the foreseeable future. Jonah Williams is a free agent who should not be retained, and the guys behind him have very minimal playing time.
“Unproven” is an understatement for the group, but there is no shortage of tackle options in the 2026 class, especially on the strong side.
Spencer Fano is considered to be one of the best offensive line prospects across the board in this group, if not the best. He's dominated for the Utes the last two seasons and should be ready to go out of the gate. Some people have mentioned moving him inside to guard, but I say keep him comfortable — when you have a guy dominating as much as he does, it's better not to fix what isn't broken.
Ideal draft fit: Spencer Fano (Utah)
Interior Offensive Line
Projected 2026 depth chart: Isaiah Adams, Evan Brown, Hayden Conner
The Cardinals have gotten pathetic play from their guards this season, and there's little reason for belief in next year. Adams has not played well at the next level, Brown has regressed from a solid 2024 season, and Conner hasn't played due to injury. If Arizona opens 2026 with this same group and maybe another low-profile player, they are dooming their season before it begins.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, there are few true guard prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Most options currently play offensive tackle, with scouts believing they need to move inside at the next level. Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane is a true interior lineman who has played all over. He's a plug-and-play left guard and one of the few Day 1 starters at the position in the class.
Ideal draft fit: Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)
Wide Receiver
Projected 2026 depth chart: Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Xavier Weaver
Three guys are expected to return next season, and two of them (Wilson and Weaver) are free agents after 2026. Harrison has been up and down so far, but he's shown the goods to be the Cardinals' trusted WR1 moving forward. With some changes on offense — especially at quarterback (more to come) — Harrison could settle in completely in year three.
Because wide receiver is such a sexy position to draft, fans will be clamoring for a guy early. Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is the most popular name, but I like the idea of addressing the position early on Day 2 instead of spending what would likely need to be a top-10 pick or higher. KC Concepcion has come into his own as a deep threat at Texas A&M and could finally unlock the deep ball that the Cardinals haven't had in years.
Ideal draft fit: KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
Interior Defensive Line
Projected 2026 depth chart: Walter Nolen, Dalvin Tomlinson, Dante Stills, Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols
How many long-term answers do you see? Tomlinson is in his 30s and is a free agent following 2026. Jones and Nichols have barely played after signing three-year deals a year ago, so they could be cut. Stills is good, but a free agent after 2026. That leaves Nolen as the lone 300-pounder beyond 2026 pending offseason moves.
The Cardinals shouldn't look to spend a premier pick at the position, but they would be wise to make sure the cupboard stays stocked for the future. Nolen can be the big-man pass rusher, so Arizona should target a space-eating nose tackle to pair with him. There's no shortage of guys to be had later in the draft, and I'd be a fan of reuniting Nolen with his college teammate, Zxavian Harris.
Ideal draft fit: Zxavian Harris (Ole Miss)
Quarterback
Projected 2026 depth chart: Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett
It's far past time for the Cardinals to get serious competition for Murray, provided they don't cut ties and trade him. Day 3 picks and veteran signings won't move this franchise forward, and the Cardinals would benefit from hitting the reset button. Murray has been solid, but his limitations have placed Arizona in an awkward spot.
The 2026 quarterback class has mixed reviews and certainly little consensus, especially when you try to decipher who declares and who returns to school. Ty Simpson has had a breakout season with Bama this year and is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner. He's big and mobile, but he's the type of passer who would open up an offense teeming with high-upside players.
Ideal draft fit: Ty Simpson (Alabama)