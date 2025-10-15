5 Positions Cardinals Must Target Before Trade Deadline
The clock is ticking for the Arizona Cardinals to turn their quickly plummeting 2025 season around.
Many hoped and even believed the Cardinals were ready to take a step forward and become a playoff team this year. Instead, they look worse than they have in years. This ship is sinking, and the avenues to fix things are shrinking.
The NFL trade deadline is not too far away, and it makes sense for the Cardinals to be buyers at the deadline if they are intent on playing January football. Several positions throughout the roster need depth, while some flat-out need starters.
The following five position groups are areas the Cardinals should be on the phone looking for compared to the rest of the roster. I'm all about adding talent all over, but if the Cardinals are making trades, these are the positions they must address:
Offensive Line
Atrocious is the best and nicest way to describe the Cardinals' offensive line. The group has three liabilities paired with young stud Paris Johnson Jr. and overlooked Hjalte Froholdt. If Arizona is serious about contending, they need upgrades — plural.
The right side of the offensive line needs the most amount of love right now, but both guard spots need to improve for this offense to get going. The younger options likely available shouldn't entice the Cardinals the way the older guys should. If the goal is to fix everything, which it should be, then adding the veterans is the way to go.
Player to watch: Joel Bitonio and/or Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver
This wide receiver room is frustrating as Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to experience growing pains without anyone else stepping up on a week-to-week basis. The Cardinals' running game stinks (more on that later), and the team is quickly running out of options to keep the offense moving.
Adding another guy to the wide receiver room feels like a must.
This year's trade market features a great mix of veterans and guys ousting themselves from their current team. It gives the Cardinals options to look for a big-name receiver who could spark fan interest, or add a steady contributor who will do the dirty work to get the offense going.
Player to watch: Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
Running Back
It's a grim look for the Cardinals' backfield right now, and a questionable Emari Demercado makes things even worse. We're still waiting for this offense to get on track, and the offseason's promises of running the ball have yet to come to fruition.
Injuries have only made that problem worse, but now the team is facing one of the league's worst situations.
There are plenty of running backs throughout the league who are dying for new homes, whether they're buried on their current team's depth chart or are just looking for a fresh start. Arizona has plenty of places to call and check on some guys' availability to potentially fill a big role with their run game.
Player to watch: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
Quarterback
How long is Kyler Murray going to be out? We aren't 100% sure right now, but if it's long-term, then the Cardinals need a backup option ASAP. Jacoby Brissett had a nice day against the Colts, but he got pummeled behind that offensive line.
If he takes too much of a beating, the Cardinals won't have much to rely on at quarterback.
So many teams are taking fliers on free-agent quarterbacks right now, and the Cardinals should be doing their own homework. However, they could fix their problem by making a small trade to grab a veteran and keep them afloat if things get worse.
Player to watch: Russell Wilson, New York Giants
Cornerback
This is far from a pressing need for the Cardinals as it stands, but the group has already been crushed by injuries. It wouldn't be a bad idea for the Cardinals to monitor available guys who wouldn't break the bank.
Garrett Williams is expected back at some point, but the team was already shorthanded from other offseason injuries.
A low-cost option wouldn't be a bad decision, but it's near the bottom of needs compared to the other positions.
Player to watch: Rasul Douglas, Miami Dolphins