Cardinals Have to Address This at Trade Deadline
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals sit with a 2-4 record and more questions than solutions ahead of their Week 7 battle against the Green Bay Packers.
The Cardinals, highly expected to be a playoff team, have encountered issues on both sides of the ball as of late.
"They're not happy. We feel like we're right there, but to get in the win column we have to do a little bit more. I am proud of them (for) the response (over) the last couple games here and how those have went, and (then) going on the road to play a good team," Gannon said after Week 6's loss, their fourth in a row.
"I thought our response was the right response. There's no pointing blame. There's no finger pointing. Guys have good energy. They have good enthusiasm. They're continuing to play hard. We've just got to get it turned.”
With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Nov. 4, the Cardinals have cap space and draft picks to make a splash if so desired.
According to NFL.com, Arizona has to upgrade the offensive line.
OL Tops Trade Needs for Arizona Cardinals
"A fourth consecutive loss highlighted some of the Cardinals' issues on the offensive line," wrote Kevin Patra.
"Jacoby Brissett was under pressure on 20 of 44 pass attempts (48.9 percent) on Sunday, according to Next Gen Stats, and he completed 6 of those 20 throws. It's incredible that Brissett threw for 320 yards and took only two sacks. The run blocking also continues to be a trouble spot, with Arizona running backs averaging 3.3 YPC on Sunday."
The good news for Arizona? The emergence of Will Hernandez back to the starting lineup has been key, as the Cardinals' line looks a bit more stable with "Mijo" at right guard.
Center Hjalte Froholdt and left tackle Paris Johnson are at very worst acceptable at their positions while left guard Evan Brown and right tackle Jonah Williams are considered question marks through the early stages of 2025.
Who Could Cardinals Trade For?
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter listed the following offensive linemen as names to watch around the trade deadline: Evan Neal, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and Kevin Zeitler.
Neal, who was moved from tackle to guard, hasn't played in 2025 while Bitonio plays at left guard. Teller and Zeitler play on the right while Pocic is a center.
There's other options potentially available, too, though if a move for the OL is made, ideally you may get a replacement for Williams, who is on the final season of a two-year, $30 million contract.