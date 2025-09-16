All-Pro CB Could be Perfect Emergency Arizona Cardinals Signing
A once-thought-to-be-deep cornerback room for the Arizona Cardinals is suddenly facing a lot of trouble.
The team lost Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas V before the season even started, but in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers, they were dealt an even worse fate.
All three starters -- Will Johnson, Max Melton, and Garrett Williams -- left the game early due to injury; we have no details on what their recovery timeline looks like, either.
For all you math whizzes out there, the Cardinals have now had five injuries to the cornerback position, with two confirmed out for the season and no idea on the other three. I never speculate on injuries, but the team should operate as though everyone is out for an extended period of time.
It leaves Arizona thin at the position, with Kei'Trel Clark, Elijah Jones, and Denzel Burke the remaining players on the active roster. Darren Hall and Chigozie Anusiem are on the practice squad and could receive promotion calls soon depending on the news.
Suddenly a deep and talented cornerback room has quickly devolved into a liability. Arizona needs to make any kind of move to help the position, and there is a perfect solution on the free agent market: James Bradberry.
Why James Bradberry Makes Perfect Sense for Arizona Cardinals
The nine-year veteran may not be a popular name at this point in his career at the ripe age of 32, but there are dots to connect here beyond a need at the position.
Bradberry has spent his career with three teams, most recently the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a member of their Super Bowl champion team last season, but he missed the year due to an Achilles injury. In the two years prior to that, he was a solid contributor who started all 33 games he appeared in.
Bradberry has had a very good career, but his best years were in Philly. He had a career year in 2022, recording three interceptions and breaking up 17 passes to give the team an elite cornerback duo opposite Darius Slay.
The Eagles nearly won the Super Bowl that year, but the worst defensive holding call I've ever seen sealed away a Chiefs win -- ironically enough, on Bradberry.
I'm sure you've connected the dots by now, but his best season came under Jonathan Gannon, previously the defensive coordinator with the Eagles and now the head coach of the Cardinals.
And with a sudden need at the position, Bradberry makes sense to call.
The biggest drawback here isn't about his age, but how he looks coming off an Achilles injury. He had a down season in 2023, but the defense as a whole struggled to adapt to Gannon's departure. The obvious concern here is how Bradberry looks after a significant injury at his age.
It would be wise for the medical staff to evaluate that before making any moves, and a workout also makes sense before a signing. However, the move makes sense.
Sure, beggars can't be choosers, but there are plenty of reasons to point to why this could be a solid signing. In a best-case scenario where Johnson, Melton, and Williams have a chance to return before the year is over, Bradberry becomes good enough to hold down the fort.
However, one of my biggest gripes over the summer with the room was a lack of a veteran on the back end after Murphy-Bunting went down. Bradberry fills that void and I can't think of a better addition.
While the Cardinals should explore all of their options, Bradberry is an under-the-radar kind of move that can save the position in the short term. It's a low-cost, medium-reward move to keep the position afloat in the meantime, but the Cardinals have looked good through two games, and the last thing they need is to let a vital position sink this early.
Signing Bradberry is a move that makes sense.