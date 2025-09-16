With Injuries Galore, What Does Cardinals Future Look Like?
The Arizona Cardinals managed to survive a surging Carolina Panthers squad late in the 4th quarter on Sunday to move to 2-0, the best opening record for the team since the 2021 season.
While it was great for the home team to finally get the proverbial monkey of the Panthers off their back and to remain in the ranks of the unbeaten, the play down the stretch was less than inspiring on several different levels.
See the positional grades of the Cardinals for more on individual failings.
Securing the win was important for the future of the Cardinals' season, but the cost might have been devastating as all three starting cornerbacks were injured in this game.
First to go down was Max Melton who left the game in the first half after slamming his knee into the turf on a tackle attempt. He had to be helped off the field but was later seen on the sideline with a brace on.
Next to go was Garrett Williams who went down in visible pain and distress in the fourth quarter trying to defend a pass in the end zone. He left the field with assistance on both sides, clearly not able to put weight on one leg.
Rookie Will Johnson also stepped out of the game after getting a hard knock to the ribs, but apparently had a groin injury later that kept him out the remainder of the afternoon.
As usual, head coach Jonathan Gannon has been very tight-lipped about these injuries since the game. He spoke to the media on Monday but did not divulge any additional information about the status of these players, saying that more information might be coming on Wednesday when he speaks to the media again.
Left in the lurch, what are fans supposed to think about the future of the secondary?
It seems very likely that both Melton and Williams will be out for significant time, possibly even the remainder of the season. Some hope remains that Johnson will be back out on the field within a few weeks, but this is also just conjecture.
Without these three cornerbacks the ceiling of the Cardinals secondary, which just last week was being lauded as one of the most talented, young groups in the league is significantly altered.
What does the current cornerback depth looks like?
If, as seems likely, none of the three injured defensive backs can play in Week 3 the starting lineup will probably look something like this:
1. CB1 Elijah Jones
Third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Boston College.
2. CB2 Denzel Burke
Fifth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
3. CB3 Kei'Trel Clark
Sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
It has been noted several times that the Arizona Cardinals have gone to the well for cornerbacks more than any other team in the draft over the past three years. Since the arrival in 2023 of general manager Monti Ossenfort, the team has drafted seven cornerbacks.
In the absence of any outside additions or practice squad elevations, the Cardinals' cornerback room will consist solely of homegrown players taken at various spots in the draft over the past few years.
Starting with the likely CB1, Elijah Jones was taken in the third round of the 2024 draft but missed out on his entire rookie season dealing with an injury of his own. He is healthy now and will likely be thrown into a primetime role if Johnson does indeed miss Week 3 and beyond.
The coaching staff liked Jones as long, rangy outside cornerback who wouldn't be physically outmatched by bigger receivers. He was on the inactive list for the first two weeks of this season, but that looks likely to change soon.
A draft pick from this offseason, the rookie Denzel Burke looks like the current in-house option for CB2. He put up some great tape for the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes last year but as a rookie will be thrown into a tough learning situation if he gets a starting nod.
Slightly smaller than the other two at 5-foot-10, Kei'Trel Clark is the only one of the bunch with some starting NFL experience under his belt. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie in 2023 and 15 last season. He was not particularly impressive in those appearances.
He has shown several great flashes at times, but they have not been enough to earn him a consistent starting role. Still his experience will be valuable for this young group.
Of course, there are a couple of options on the practice squad that will likely be called up to the active roster for temporary depth or spot roles.
CB/S Darren Hall had an impressive preseason yet again, but it wasn't enough to him a spot on the 53-man roster. Still, he has some professional experience that could help this group and has shown some ability in the past.
The other practice squad option is Chigozie Anusiem, a California/Colorado State product who has been with the Commanders and Browns in the past but whose entire professional experience consists of eight defensive snaps with Cleveland last season.
It is undeniable that the injuries of all three starting cornerbacks puts the Cardinals in a tough position. A promising young group decimated by injuries significantly alters what can be expected out of Arizona's secondary this year.
It also makes it even more essential that the offseason investments in an improved defensive line start to bear fruit. That group got off to a hot start on Sunday with strip sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown to kick off the game, but played a soft contain the rest of the afternoon that was partially responsible for the near comeback of the Panthers.
The Cardinals will need to manufacture more pressure on opposing quarterbacks going forward to take some of the stress off what will be a very inexperienced group of cornerbacks for at least the next few weeks, if not the remainder of the season.