Cardinals Friday Notebook: J.J. Watt Returns

TEMPE -- Although there was never really any doubt, the Arizona Cardinals welcomed back a key presence at practice on Friday in DE J.J. Watt.

A.J. Green and Ezekiel Turner were not spotted during the portion open to media.

Spotted on the practice field were Rondale Moore, Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh, Greg Dortch, James Conner, Zaven Collins and Matt Prater. All were listed on Thursday's injury report.

On the other side of the matchup, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled questionable heading into Sunday. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but did return to the field on Friday.

Head coach Matt Rhule said he is "very hopeful" CMC will take the field Sunday, according to Panthers.com writer Darin Gantt.

Back in the desert, we were able to talk to Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday. Here's some notes from his press conference:

-He's hopeful J.J. Watt to go on Sunday, as he feels good after practice.

-Rondale Moore will need to run some routes pre-game in order for Kliff to put the green light on him.

-Justin Pugh is doing better,

-Cardinals are prepared for poor weather in Carolina

-Rashard Lawrence is out this week but Week 5 is TBD

-Zeke Turner isn't likely to go this week

