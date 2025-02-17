Cardinals Can Upgrade CB Room in Massive Way
How badly do the Arizona Cardinals need to address the cornerback position this offseason?
Honestly, that feels like a judgement call more than anything. The Cardinals loaded up on the position in last year's draft, adding Max Melton, Elijah Jones, and Jaden Davis.
Arizona also has Garrett Williams, an absolute stud, entering just his third pro season. Kei'Trel Clark is also a youngster in the room, so youth isn't a problem.
Sean Murphy-Bunting serves as the team's veteran and more often than not the team's number one cover man.
With that group, the Cardinals have legitimate depth and some capable starters... but it could use an upgrade or two. It certainly needs a boost in production whether that's guys taking steps forward or bringing others in.
This is where the question becomes subjective. Are you satisfied with the current group? Or do you think they need at least one guy brought in?
I'm of the opinion that the front-seven as a whole must be addressed first and foremost. But even with that said, I would be stunned and honestly disappointed if they didn't add another guy to compete.
The upcoming offseason has some studs hitting the free agency pool and a talented group coming into the pros via the 2025 NFL Draft. There could be some intriguing names on the trade market, too.
All this to say I hope Arizona brings someone in. I have a shortlist of guys I'd love to add to this team through any of those three avenues and another player to keep in mind, as well.
Free Agency
Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers)
Samuel played just four games in 2024 and it feels like everyone forgot about him and that's a damn shame because he was ascending toward the top of the position across the league. But that just means that his next employer is going to be very, very happy with the player they sign.
Although not quite his father, Samuel developed nicely in his first three seasons as an outside corner and showed the potential to become a lockdown player. His game against the Jaguars in the playoffs a few seasons ago was legendary and that appeared to be his breakout party.
But now Samuel faces free agency, and I believe every team should be interested in signing him, including the Cardinals.
I like what Arizona currently has in their room, but I don't see one star playing outside between Murphy-Bunting, Thomas, or Melton -- rather, I love them to be role players and/or rotational pieces. I do love Samuel to be the Cardinals' number one corner on the outside, however.
Pairing Samuel with any of the other three guys mentioned and then Garrett Williams in the slot is nasty business. There aren't many corners I'm dying to sign in free agency, but Samuel is one of those few.
Keep an eye on...
Paulson Adebo (Saints)
Adebo is a player I like as a cheap signing regardless of his position -- it just so happens that he plays cornerback.
The Stanford product played just seven games last season but still hauled in three interceptions after a four interception campaign in 2023. Adebo's ball skills go back to his college days and now he's refining himself as a cover man.
For this right price, and I can't imagine a world where Adebo cashes in big time, I could see the Cardinals adding him to that aforementioned rotation to continue deepening the cornerbacks room.
Trade Market
Jaire Alexander (Packers)
To make this work, Alexander has to have some kind of reworked deal or even possibly an extension. If the Cardinals sign off on that, then I can get behind this decision.
The story of Alexander's career has been "great when healthy," and unfortunately, he's missed a ton of time due to injuries. When he's on the field, there's no questioning his talent and he was arguably one of the best five corners in the league in his prime.
He's not quite there anymore, but he's still a starting-caliber guy.
What I would love about adding Alexander compared to legitimately every other corner on this list is his time spent in the league and his development into a vocal leader. There's obviously a lot of playtime under his belt even including the injuries, but Alexander turned into the voice of the Packers' defense with his swagger and confidence.
The aura he would bring to this defense would turn a good unit into an aggressive group.
Alexander is on the back-half of his career with his best days behind him. However, I still find him to be one of the better cornerbacks for Arizona if they made the move for him. There's a starting spot available as long as he's on the field.
Keep an eye on...
Martin Emerson (Browns)
The Browns are selling guys right now and Emerson appears to be on his way out.
The former third round pick from Mississippi State has had an up-and-down three seasons in Cleveland. After showing promise in 2023, Emerson fell flat on his face last season and he took it in stride as best he could. But it feels like both parties need to move on from each other.
Sometimes a fresh start will get a guy back in a groove and the Cardinals could provide that. Emerson won't hardly cost anything and he's on the last year of his rookie deal anyways. He's the perfect guy to kick the tires on and add to your corner room.
NFL Draft
Trey Amos (Ole Miss)
Amos has made some serious money as of late and is flirting with first-round status. For now, he's just outside the first 32 picks, but that doesn't mean he won't have suitors moving up to ensure they get his services.
Arizona is in a spot where they could trade down the 16th overall pick and grab Amos wherever they move whether it's five picks or 10-or-more. To be able to add more ammo in this class and land what could be a true number one cornerback would be huge for this defense.
As I mentioned, I think the current stable of guys is good but needs an alpha. Amos has the potential to be that alpha on the perimeter.
With a prototype corner build of 6'1 and 190lbs, Amos looks the part. His arrival to Oxford proved he's ready to play the part. And now his upside makes him appear ready to stick the landing and become a star in the pros.
The stars could be aligning for Amos, and I'd love for the Cardinals to be his home.
And just for what it's worth, the Cardinals have a history of nailing the draft choices on defensive backs. Should Amos be taken by Arizona at any point during the 2025 NFL Draft, I'd be excited if I were a fan.
Keep an eye on...
Cobee Bryant (Kansas)
I had my eyes on Bryant heading into the seasons for more than one reason. Regardless, he showed out and built upon what was an impressive career with the Jayhawks.
Bryant is a player who limits the damage done against him and makes quarterbacks pay for throwing his way by forcing turnovers. What I love most about Bryant is I don't believe he's too far off from a breakout.
As a likely day two pick, I could see Bryant start early in his career and become a stud not long after.
One last note -- Bryant's partner in crime, Mello Dotson is also a guy I'd be super interested in. I flipped a coin between the two and went with Bryant... but Dotson would be just as exciting. Oh, and both are near the same level and draft status, so pick your flavor.