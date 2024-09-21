Cardinals Can Upset Lions - Here's How
ARIZONA--The Arizona Cardinals have a tough beginning to their 2024 campaign. They've managed to come out of back-to-back matchups with 2023 playoff teams a respectable 1-1, with a competitive loss in week one.
This Sunday, they'll face off against the team that set a precedent, and perhaps created a blueprint for Arizona's rebuild in the Detroit Lions, a team the likes of which the Cardinals haven't faced yet in 2024.
With a tough, well-built team in front of them, here are the keys to the Cardinals' week three matchup as they seek to claim their first winning record through three weeks since 2021.
Limit Aidan Hutchinson
The game is won in the trenches. The Cardinals' offensive line has done well protecting quarterback Kyler Murray, and the interior OL has been monumental in the run game for the second straight year.
The issue ahead of Arizona's big men will be a big one: star DL Aidan Hutchinson. The third-year passrusher has already racked up an incredible 5.5 sacks on the season, and has been a complete menace to both of Detroit's opponents.
The Cardinals, however find themselves in a precarious situation. With Jonah Williams still injured, Kelvin Beachum is the fill-in at right tackle. Beachum struggled against a strong pass-rush from Buffalo week one, but settled into a more solid performance against the Rams.
However, Beachum himself landed on the injury report this week. He was a DNP at Friday's practice. While he might not be the same caliber player as Williams, the Cardinals simply do not have another tackle on the depth chart, and would need to turn to Jackson Barton or Charlie Heck from the practice squad - neither of whom have ever started a game for Arizona.
If the Cardinals want to limit Hutchinson, some creative protection schemes will have to be utilized. Even Williams or Beachum would necessitate some assistance in dealing with an intimidating pass rush, and if Arizona isn't careful, Murray could be spending plenty of time on the ground.
Cardinals Defensive Line
The Cardinals' D-line looked dismal in week one. That, however, changed in week two, as they were able to manhandle the Rams' banged-up O-line for five sacks - three from linebacker Dennis Gardeck.
After failing to contain the elusive Josh Allen, and understandable so, Arizona will see another low-mobility quarterback in Jared Goff. There won't be much threat from Goff's legs, but allowing him too much time in a clean pocket will allow him to pick apart a less-than-elite secondary.
Racking up sacks isn't exactly the result the Cardinals need to hunt. Rather, they simply need to find a way to keep Goff uncomfortable in the pocket. His accuracy over the middle goes down when rushed, and all Arizona needs to do is manufacture some pressure.
As far as the run is concerned, containing Detroit's ground game will be crucial for the big men up front and the linebackers behind them. The Cardinals, strangely enough, rank fourth in yards per attempt allowed (3.5), and seventh in total rush yards allowed (183).
This number is a bit artificial, as they completely shut down Los Angeles' ground game, partly due to the Rams' beat-up offensive line, and forcing them into passing-only situations as early as the first quarter. The Cardinals did surrender 130 yards on the ground to Buffalo, so there could be room for regression in the run-stuffing department.
David Montgomery is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, with 126 yards and two touchdowns over two games. His counterpart Jahmyr Gibbs is rushing for 5.2 yards per carry, racking up 124 yards and a score.
The Cardinals need to limit the run early and prevent setting up Goff on play action. It'll be tough to get through a beefy Detroit O-line, but the game could be decided early if the Lions set the tone in the run game.
Spread the Ball Around
This is something offensive coordinator Drew Petzing already does well, as does Murray. That said, continue it.
The Lions don't have the most talented secondary. However, they are schematically and fundamentally sound. Finding ways to create one-on-one matchups for Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride shouldn't be too difficult, but it shouldn't stop there.
If Murray is able to progress through his reads at the efficient and mistake-free rate he did against Los Angeles, and even Buffalo week one, the Cardinals' offense will be tough to stop.
This game could easily become a shootout, so staying one step ahead of Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be crucial. When the talent itself isn't at the top level, beating the opposing coordinator is what leads to winning football.
Allowing Murray to control the offense and work through his reads will be instrumental, of course that does tie back to the above point - the Cardinals have to allow him enough time to progress. Running the ball through pressure is a worthy solution, but there will need to be an ever-present threat from Arizona's myriad of weapons.
