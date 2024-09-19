Former Cardinals GM Joins Klutch Sports
Former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim is joining Klutch Sports, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on X:
"Klutch Sports Group is hiring former Arizona Cardinals GM and two-time NFL Executive of the Year Steve Keim as its General Manager. It is believed to be the first time that an agency has hired a former NFL GM as its GM. Keim now will join Klutch’s teams of agents and help run the agency the way he once helped run a football team, with some of the same responsibilities."
In a statement, Klutch CEO Rich Paul said, “Steve gives us a tremendous amount of depth through the lens of knowledge, experience and expertise. This is a game changer for us and I imagine the industry. His entire life has been loving the game of football, and we couldn’t be happier to have him join us.”
Keim stepped down due to "health reasons" at the end of the 2022 season along with the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Keim has briefly helped with NFL Draft coverage along with making radio appearances here and there, though he recently started podcasting.
Klutch is viewed as one of the premier agencies in the world of sports, representing the likes of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins among other notable names.
