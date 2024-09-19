Cardinals WR Now Favorite for Rookie of the Year
Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the league's No. 4 overall pick just a few months ago - and with such a high draft pick, massive expectations followed.
Understandably so, though Harrison's one-catch debut to start his career brought hefty criticism.
Week 2 was a different story.
Harrison's 130-yard performance to pair with two touchdowns to help the Cardinals reach their first win of the season saw expectations jump right back to where they were initially - and so too did his odds to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
According to Clickout Media's Kyle Odegard, Harrison has now "leapfrogged" No. 1 overall pick and Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams as the favorite.
"Harrison had +800 odds to win the award after Week 1, which was behind Williams (+160) and Jayden Daniels (+500). Williams was instituted as the favorite after going No. 1 overall in the draft, but has now dropped to third behind Harrison and Daniels," he wrote.
"The last Cardinals player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year was Kyler Murray in 2019."
Harrison's specific odds listed by Odegard were +240 while Williams was at +400. Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels takes second place at +250 while Malik Nabers (+600) and Xavier Worthy (+1400) round out the top five.
Harrison leads all rookies across major sportsbooks (DraftKings, FanDuel, etc.) with odds as high as +320 and as low as +250 according to Vegas Insider.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says the missed opportunities bothered him and Harrison despite the monster performance, giving room for even more damage to be done moving forward:
“When we were on the field it was eating me up. Me and him – we’re both perfectionists in a way where we know we have to be able to connect on those and we will. To get those opportunities in the game and not hit when you put all that work in, it’s tough. It's Week Two and we haven't had as many reps together as we’d like, but we'll get there. I'm excited about that," he said.
