Cardinals Add Starting Tackle to Injury Report vs Lions
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have released their Thursday injury report against the Detroit Lions.
DNP - Xavier Thomas (personal)
Limited - Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), Dante Stills (shoulder)
Full- Xavier Weaver (oblique), Will Hernandez (ankle)
The big news here is Beachum being limited with a hamstring injury after practicing with no designation on Wednesday. Thomas was the other new name for Arizona after also participating yesterday.
Starting right tackle Jonah Williams played just one quarter for the Cardinals in Week 1 before suffering a knee injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve.
Beachum filled in and allowed two sacks to Buffalo Bills OLB Von Miller before taking a major step in the right direction in last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson Barton would likely be Beachum's replacement if he can't go on Sunday against Detroit - who carries one of the top edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson.
As for Detroit, here's their injury report:
DNP - Terrion Arnold (illness), Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring)
Limited - Alex Anzalone (concussion), Graham Glasgow (knee), Isaiah Williams (abs)
Full - Kerby Joseph (back), Marcus Davenport (groin), Amon-Ra St. Brown (quad)
Anzalone, Arnold and Joseph all saw upgrades to their practice status on Thursday.
