Arizona Cardinals DFS Outlook: Which RB Should You Choose?
The Arizona Cardinals’ backfield just got turned upside down. With James Conner out for the season and Trey Benson sidelined after knee surgery, the Cardinals are down to their reserve backs, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado, as they head into today's Week 5 matchup.
For DFS players, this opens the door to sneaky value plays and new stacking strategies built around the Cardinals’ offense.
Backfield Outlook
Michael Carter ($4,000 DK / $4,000 FD)
Carter had flashes of greatness in the preseason, and he’s the more explosive of the two healthy running backs. With fresh legs and goal-line potential, Carter is a high-upside tournament (GPP) option this week.
Projection: 12–15 touches, 60–75 total yards, TD upside
DFS Fit: Best used as a low-cost, high-ceiling play in large-field contests.
Emari Demercado ($4,700 FD / $4,500 DK)
Demercado is the more reliable pass protector and receiver, which should keep him involved on third downs. He’s a safer choice in cash games or single-entry builds, where you’re chasing floor rather than ceiling.
Projection: 10–13 touches, 50–60 total yards, 3–5 receptions
DFS Fit: PPR-friendly value with a more stable role, especially if Arizona falls behind.
If you’re chasing upside, Michael Carter is the play. He’s cheaper, offers breakaway potential, and could find the end zone if Arizona reaches the red zone multiple times.
If you want stability, Emari Demercado edges him out for pass-game volume and steady touches.
TLDR: Carter = GPP / tournament leverage. Demercado = cash-game stability
DFS Strategy & Stacks
With uncertainty in the run game, expect more offensive responsibility to fall on Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Core DFS Plays
Kyler Murray ($6,100 DK / $7,500 FD)
Murray’s rushing floor and improvisational playstyle make him a strong anchor. Expect increased usage, especially if the Cardinals rely less on the ground game.
Trey McBride ($5,800 DK / $7,000 FD)
Murray’s most trusted weapon. Should lead the team in red-zone targets with the RB injuries.
Marvin Harrison Jr. ($5,900 DK / $6,600 FD)
With defensive attention shifting toward McBride, Harrison Jr. could see softer coverage and more deep shots downfield.
Stack Ideas
Kyler Murray + Trey McBride (safe floor, strong connection)
Kyler Murray + Marvin Harrison Jr. + Emari Demercado (balanced build with passing-game volume)
Kyler Murray + Michael Carter + Cardinals DST (contrarian stack if Arizona controls the game tempo)
Backfield by committee may frustrate season-long managers, but it’s a DFS gift if you pick the right side. Michael Carter brings volatility and big-play potential. Emari Demercado offers stability and PPR safety. Pair either with Murray and McBride for well-rounded DFS builds.