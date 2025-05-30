Cardinals: Dream Trade Targets From Stacked AFC West
The AFC West has three playoff contenders out the gate with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos along with a Las Vegas Raiders team that is constantly overachieving and is looking to get back to the postseason with new head coach Pete Carroll.
It's a division that could control the AFC playoff picture and could make things insanely difficult to pry any players away from -- great or average.
Still, I'm here to swing for the fences and make the Arizona Cardinals title contenders. Few divisions give me a better chance to do just that than the AFC West.
This article will be fun for some and annoying for others considering my four targets -- all of whom are longshots at best. But you never know until you ask.
The group would improve their biggest flaws and the greatest move of all-time on deck to stir the pot to unimaginable levels.
So, let's get to it and have everyone tear me a new one, shall we?
Denver Broncos: Nik Bonitto
Of the four players on this list, Bonitto is the most realistic and it would still be an insane swing to try and land him. I am not apologizing for having big dreams.
Bonitto is coming off a career season where he notched 13.5 sacks en route to his first Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro selection. He is a pending free agent and will no doubt command a massive extension as one of the young, ascending pass rushers in the league.
Sometimes negotiations for those large contracts with young, breakout players can cause difficulty and create impasses that result in forced trades. The Cardinals should monitor this situation carefully.
Bonitto had an eight-sack season in 2023 to back up his ascension as proof he's not a flash in the pan, but a Broncos team tight on cap space could be forced to move on from him and secure capital. Arizona would be a terrific team to land Bonito and they can not only send Denver fair compensation but also give the Ohio State product the extension he's seeking.
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
Obviously, we can keep this one short. Mahomes is not now and likely will never be available as a quarterback, who is already going down as one of the greatest ever. And he could finish number one when everything is all said and done.
So, yeah, Mahomes is entrenched in Kansas City.
But... if you're gonna dream, then dream big.
I'd tell Arizona to forfeit as many picks as possible and only list a small handful of players as "off limits" if it means adding Mahomes. He can turn average players into reliable contributors and take the Cardinals back to the playoffs every year.
Less than 0% chance of happening, but why the hell not?
Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby
Crosby was in the centerfold of trade talks last year when the Raiders were seemingly all-in on tanking. The asking price for the star pass rusher wouldn't be cheap, but players of his caliber more often than not pay off their costs.
Unsurprisingly, the Cardinals were heavily linked to Crosby's potentially available services. Maybe history could repeat itself with the Eastern Michigan product finding himself in trade talks. If so, Arizona should be calling.
Crosby just signed a fat new contract worth $102.5 million to tie him to the franchise into his 30's. It's a pricey deal that few teams could afford in a literal sense, but Arizona is a team that can easily take on that contract.
The Cardinals have invested plenty in beefing up their pass rush this offseason, but not a single move would stack up to the upgrade that Crosby would give them. He's worth the heavy cost to obtain and make a long-term piece of the defense.
Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt
Alt was supposed to be an elite left tackle and moved to the right side in the pros thanks to the talented Rashawn Slater holding down the blindside for the Chargers. Alt did have previous experience on the right side and it showed as he immediately became one of the league's best strong side blockers out the gate.
That has to be an attractive factor for the Cardinals as they shop for players to shore up the offensive line.
A very similar situation unfolded for the team with Paris Johnson Jr., as the Ohio State product played his rookie season at right tackle and moved to the left side in year two with plenty of success.
Alt could one day find himself in the same situation, but as long as he holds down the right side his value increases for team's like the Cardinals who are searching for their bookend blocker.
Alt and Johnson pair for one of the league's best, youngest, and cheapest offensive tackle duos. Best of all, they both can play either tackle spot for ultimate versatility.
