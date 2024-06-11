Cardinals End Offseason on High Note
ARIZONA -- And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals' next stop is training camp.
The Cardinals concluded their final offseason practice today in Tempe, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Just so you guys know the schedule, this will be our last one (camp practice) - we're going to do a little something not on the practice field tomorrow, so this was our last practice of the offseason," Gannon said.
"I feel really good where we're at - we've got a long way to go. But the attention to detail, the attitude, the effort is there. They're ready to go here. We'll take a little break - but they know it's really not a break in pro football - and then we'll get back on July 23 and we'll let it rip."
Events such as rookie mini-camp, voluntary OTA's and mandatory mini-camp are now behind Arizona moving into their second season under Gannon's guidance.
"They care. They're team-first people. They care about their teammates. They compete. We got smarter, I feel like we got smarter. Everyone's excited this time of year but they're excited and ready to go to camp."- Gannon
Gannon previously booked a trip out to Europe last summer, but no overseas traveling will be taking place this time around. Rather, he'll be joining some buddies for a golf tournament back in Ohio
"I think we've learned a lot, myself and the staff. Hopefully that makes us a better team. That's what it comes down to - winning and losing, right?" said Gannon.
"I like where we're at, but we have to improve. With that, you guys have a good summer. Be safe. Don't do dumb [vague hand jesture] is the deal, and I'll see you in July."
Until next time, coach.