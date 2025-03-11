Cardinals Free Agent Targets on Day 2
Day one of the “legal tampering” period for free agency has come and gone for the NFL, and the Arizona Cardinals were among the spenders, adding Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Sweat and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither.
Arizona also brought back several guys including Evan Brown and Baron Browning.
These moves were all perceivably good decisions that could help boost this team in 2025. I’ve been clamoring all offseason for Sweat, so naturally I’m thrilled with that. Re-signing Brown is easily my second favorite decision by this franchise.
Day two is here now and there are still plenty of big names to be had. There’s no shortage of secondary talent, veteran receivers, and a few quarterbacks. However, the available guys doesn’t present a true opportunity for the Cardinals to get better.
Here's some remaining names on the market right now that I’m a fan of for the Cardinals to bring in. Let’s start with a popular name amongst fans for the wrong reasons…
Tyler Lockett, WR
A need for wide receiver depth remains apparent with speed taking a precedent. Although few speedsters are available for day two of legal tampering, the "Cardinal Killer" is.
Lockett made his career as a safety valve for Seattle quarterbacks with insane body control and the ability to stretch the field. Adding Lockett to this offense would do wonders for creating stability. And yes, even in the twilight of his career he can still stretch the field.
Jedrick Wills, OT
Wills’ move from right to left tackle in the pros was a failure. The league was enamored with the Alabama product m’s athleticism and potential to move to the blindside spot in the pros, but it didn’t work out.
A move back to the strong side could rejuvenate Wills’ career, and the Cardinals could use someone to compete and maybe even become the long term solution if everything works out.
Mekhi Becton, IOL
Unlike Willis, Becton did play left tackle in college and has a promising start to his career with the Jets. But injuries and weight problems slowed him down and his career was on life support.
Becton’s move inside to guard was exactly what he needed with the Eagles. The Cardinals could look to give him a chance to prove that his long-term future is as a star interior guy.
Dante Fowler, EDGE
The finest of wines, Fowler is coming off perhaps his best pro season with the Commanders. However, he’s had highs and lows throughout his career, which includes a fall off in Atlanta after dominating with the Rams.
Fowler is certainly a “buyer beware” guy, but he would find himself in a rotation in the desert. In a dedicated pass rushing role, Fowler could produce big numbers for Arizona.
Joey Bosa, EDGE
Bosa is perhaps the biggest non-quarterback name left in the free agent market. He’s a tougher sell due to his age and injury history, but he’s still shown some elite potential when healthy even in the back half of his career.
A perfect world would have Bosa in a similar role to what we described for Fowler, but I believe Bosa has far more left in the tank as an all-around defender.
The caveat is and always will be his health, but if the Cardinals check off on it then I’m sold.