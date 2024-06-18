Cardinals LB Duo Feels Disrespected
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals don't have many eyes fixated on them as we approach the 2024 season.
Such is life when you finish 4-13, though the Cardinals are on a mission to surprise nearly everyone across the football landscape.
Arizona has a handful of leaders who can help turn the ship around, though there's few prominent like linebacker Kyzir White.
White - a team captain last season - led the Cardinals in tackles despite tearing his biceps in Week 12. Seen as the leader of Arizona's front seven, White looks to enter 2024 fully healthy with a new running mate in Mack Wilson.
Wilson was grabbed via free agency and is a versatile linebacker who played both edge and interior linebacker for the New England Patriots last season.
The two violent and versatile forces now combine in the middle for what the Cardinals and their fans hope can be strong play in the interior of the defense.
White told reporters today he felt the tandem was slept on.
"I feel like they're sleeping on us," said White.
"Mack sent me something like two weeks ago, they put out a top linebacker duo - we were nowhere to be found. When we're in there working out, running or we're tired, that's definitely in our head. We ain't trying to prove anybody wrong or ourselves right, but that's a little disrespectul because... I ain't gonna say too much."
Earlier in the offseason, Wilson said he was excited to align with White:
If the duo is anything close to what we're expecting, it'll be tough sledding for any offenses looking to establish the run in 2024.