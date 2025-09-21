Arizona Cardinals Mailbag: Answering Week 3's Biggest Questions
ARIZONA -- Better late than never - right?
True to Arizona Cardinals fashion, we're playing some hero ball at the end of the clock and getting this mailbag out with little time left.
Thanks for all the questions - let's fire away!
Bryan asks: Besides zoning in on CMC what should be the other 2 keys the defense should be zoning in on?
Answer: First and foremost, Nick Rallis' defense seems to be really firing on all cylinders when they're getting creative with simulated pressures and forcing bad/quick decisions from the quarterback (see: Bryce Young before Arizona got their big lead).
With Mac Jones getting another starting nod, the Cardinals have some film on Jones in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Dialing up the pressure and getting after Jones will be key in hiding some of the absences in a banged-up secondary.
Another key will be gap integrity in the run game - which seems obvious, though Christian McCaffrey is one of the best in the business at exploiting space. This goes to backside defenders on running plays - stay disciplined, because one cutback and there's not many dudes catching McCaffrey.
Ryan asks: You've been around the facility. You think Darren Hall has a chance to make a big impact this Sunday?
Answer: Ryan also asked for a therapist after a string of Cardinals injuries and some tough division games coming up - hang in there friend!
I'm such a big fan of Hall - he's shown he can make play after play when given the opportunity.
I don't have much to reveal when it comes to the gameplan because: 1. We haven't been allowed to watch practice besides stretching and some individual drills and 2. Nobody, wisely, has talked about how Arizona will replace some missing pieces in the secondary.
Assuming Max Melton plays after practicing all week, it truly is anybody's guess as to how things will shakeout on the depth chart. If I had to guess, Denzel Burke and Kei'Trel Clark will likely get first dibs on playing time - so unfortunately, I don't think Hall will get some shine. Hopefully I'm wrong because I have a very high opinion of him.
Desert Sports asks: Through two weeks, what aspects of the team have met or exceeded your expectations and what aspects haven't lived up to expectations?
Answer: I think the Cardinals' ability to reach the passer has really impressed me. Guys like Josh Sweat and Baron Browning are stepping up and DC Nick Rallis, like we alluded to earlier, has been mostly aggressive in throwing everything but the kitchen sink at opposing quarterbacks. Big fan of that.
What hasn't lived up to my or anybody else's expectations is the running game, which I believe has played a big part in Arizona's late-game struggles. The Cardinals' bread and butter is their ability to establish the run and branch out accordingly - which has been effectively absent and disappointing.
Mando asks: Do you think we have enough depth right now to not sign a vet at the CB position and who would you say is the best replacement for Garrett Williams in the slot?
Answer: Mando also asked for my opinion for who's to blame for the offensive struggles - see the last paragrpah above on the rushing attack.
Back to the depth - that depends on the overall health of Melton/Johnson. If both can be good to go in Week 5, I don't think the Cardinals will be so pressed to make a move, especially with Williams having the potential to return at some point this season.
This all depends on if any of Clark/Jones/Burke can take a step up. If none of them can do so and Melton/Johnson are still struggling, GM Monti Ossenfort may need to make some phone calls.
As for replacing Williams in the slot - the Cardinals do have a few options there, as all of Clark, Jalen Thompson and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson are candidates. For my money, Arizona likes running the dime look with a third safety on the field anyways, so I will probably default to either of the two safeties to fill that role.
If I have to pick, give me Thompson. I'm very intrigued to see who aligns in that role, however. It feels like the Cardinals aren't handcuffing themselves to any singular option.
Ed asks: It’s studs and duds time. Who’s been a stud and who’s been a dud so far for the Cardinals?
Answer: A stud for me has been Dante Stills - I mean my goodness, does he produce. Analytics show he's been the top run-stuffing defensive tackle in the league so far, and it feels like every other snap he's in the backfield. He's continually progressed and has been impressive thus far.
A dud for me is Isaiah Adams, who earned some major praise from the Cardinals' staff over the course of the offseason but has yet to fill the shoes left by Will Hernandez, who ironically is close to returning from his ACL injury and could very well re-take the spot. This is Adams' first as a full-time starter and teams have been taking advantage of that - he has been less than ideal to start 2025.
BT asks: If Petzing does get fired, who could be a suitable replacement?
Answer: I would be absolutely mindblown if Drew Petzing is relieved of his duties early or midseason, but if for whatever reason that happened, the first name that comes to mind is Israel Woolfork - Arizona's QB coach who has a strong relationship with Kyler Murray and earned serious marks from head coach Jonathan Gannon.
If we're talking after the season, Shane Steichen could make a lot of sense. His offense in Philadelphia was fun to watch while the Eagles connection with Gannon also helps - both got hired from Philly in the same coaching cycle. He hasn't had any quarterback luck in Indy and sometimes (looking at you, Kliff Kingsbury) guys are simply better coordinators than head coaches.
Wes asks: Why can't we have nice things? (Rhetorical. Sorry.)
Answer: You're a Cardinals fan, Wes. That's kind of what everybody signed up for!
I did get two questions regarding Darius Robinson - so I did want to address him really quick.
Gannon says Robinson is playing fine despite not impacting the box score. To be fair, that's not where games are won and lost. However, metrics such as PFF have him graded at the bottom of his position, and the flashes we saw in training camp aren't popping during games.
I want to actually sit down and watch his tape before giving an informed opinion of Robinson, but I'd have to imagine he himself wants to make a bigger impact, too.