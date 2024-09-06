Cardinals Can Make Massive Statement vs Bills
The main media coverage of the Arizona Cardinals offense this offseason has focused around the addition of highly-touted rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. For good reason, of course, considering Harrison, Jr. is one of the best receiving prospects coming out of college in the past few decades.
With all of that attention on a rookie who has yet to play a snap in a regular season NFL game, the Cardinals have two other talented starting wide receivers who are currently flying under the radar but could cause some serious damage to the BIlls defense.
Michael Wilson is entering his second year with the Cardinals after an impressive rookie outing in 2023. As the No. 2 option, and even with missing five games, Wilson had over 500 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, and only dropped the ball once.
Upon Kyler Murray's return it took some time for the relationship between quarterback and receiver to grow, but it seems that by the end of the year Wilson had earned Murray's trust and became a reliable option for him.
Wilson even seemed to hit his peak at the end of the season with a 95-yard game against Seattle where Murray targeted him six times and Wilson brought all of those balls down and finished with an 84.4 receiving grade from PFF.
Greg Dortch has been one of the best player stories not only for the Cardinals but for the entire league. He entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted rookie and spent time with five different teams in 3 years.
He landed with the Cardinals in 2021 and played a minimal role but had a breakout year in 2022. That season he appeared in 16 games and racked up 52 receptions and 467 yards. Dortch had the ninth most yards after the catch per reception that season with 5.9.
The shifty, 5-foot-7 Dortch has finally earned himself a legitimate starting role in the Cardinals offense as their main slot receiver.
The Matchups
The Bills defense this season will look much different than the unit of the past several seasons. Gone are Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and now Matt Milano who may or may not return this season after tearing his bicep.
The top cornerback for the Bills is recent addition Rasul Douglas, a former Cardinals practice squad player, who found success with the Green Bay Packers. Douglas will most likely be focused intently on preventing Harrison, Jr. from having a highlight reel game in his first NFL action.
Across the field, Wilson will most likely line up against Christian Benford, a 2022 sixth round pick for Buffalo. Benford has certainly played above that sixth round status and had a good 2023 with more than 50 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles.
Benford is certainly no slouch. He put up an 83.3 coverage grade in 2023, but Wilson does have the height and speed advantage here and will most likely benefit from the attention that all Bills defensive backs will be giving Harrison, Jr. whether they are directly covering him or not.
Dortch has the heaviest matchup advantage. He will likely be facing a combination of Taron Johnson and Terrel Bernard or Dorian Williams. Dortch will have a distinct speed advantage against any of these players. Combine that with the attention the inside linebackers will have to pay to star TE Trey McBride, Dortch has the best opportunity to make some big plays out of the slot.
PFF projects only 32.7 receiving yards for Wilson and 16.3 for Dortch. This seems a wildly low estimate for two emerging receivers with good personnel matchups.
This is not the Bills defense of the past, but Sean McDermott is talented defensive coach and will do everything to get the best out of the personnel he has.
Still, the Cardinals' receiving options have some opportunities in this game to make a powerful statement about the growth of the team's offensive capacity.