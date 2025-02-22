Cardinals Must Spend Big in Free Agency
It's a big offseason ahead of the Arizona Cardinals.
Year two of the Jonathan Gannon era started out hot before crashing in the second-half of the season. As a whole, an 8-9 record is something to be proud of, but the full context of how the year went leaves a bad taste in the mouths of fans. I'd also imagine the staff and players feel the same way.
Year three is typically the time where we hope to see a new staff take that next step forward. GM Monti Ossenfort was brought in with Gannon, so the two have their fates tied together. It feels safe to assume that after last season they'd be all-in for this offseason.
Free agency is up first. Arizona has the fourth most cap space available to bring in free agents with over $71 million at their disposal. There's hardly any dead money to account for, and there are few players in need of a contract extension; the only obvious player is Trey McBride.
The upcoming free agent pool is mixed with fans and the media. On one hand, there are some great players set to test the waters like Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and Chiefs guard Trey Smith who aim to become among the highest paid players at their position.
On the other hand, there are far more above-average-to-quality players available and several aging players. Unless you grab one of the handful of big-name players like Higgins, you may feel forced or perhaps even reluctant to spend money.
In my opinion, that's no excuse for the Cardinals to be passive.
Why Cardinals Must Be Big Spenders in Free Agency
I was extremely critical of Arizona for not attacking free agency more last offseason with far more talent available. For them to sit idly for a second-straight season would be irresponsible even in a decent pool.
I'll put it this way -- At some point you have to become aggressive and make moves. Ossenfort has done a wonderful job building this roster up, however it's time to make that splash signing; the one that changes the direction of this franchise.
You may perceive this free agent group to be underwhelming. I perceive it to have good players at positions of need.
The Cardinals need help along the offensive line. We already mentioned Smith, but why not fancy starting-caliber guys like Patrick Mekari, James Daniels, Morgan Moses, or Mekhi Becton? Why not kick the tires on Jedrick Wills, a former first round pick?
Arizona needs wide receivers. Well, you could go all-in for Tee Higgins. If you choose not to, there are tons of elite veterans to look at. Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, Brandin Cooks... Want someone a bit younger? Why not bring Marquise Brown back for another try? Elijah Moore, TuTu Atwell, Josh Palmer, Dyami Brown are all cheap lotto tickets.
The entire defensive front seven needs help. Let's start with edge rushers. Josh Sweat is a perfect fit given his history with Gannon, but fans have been clamoring for a reunion with Haason Reddick. Then you have Dante Fowler, Khalil Mack, Chase Young, Charles Omenihu, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Azeez Ojulari.
Quite the group don't you think?
Time to bolster the interior of the defensive line. Milton Williams is the guy everyone wants. I love BJ Hill and the recently released Sheldon Rankins is a fun veteran. Javon Kinlaw and Osa Odighizuwa have my eye.
Let's get a linebacker. I want Kyzir White re-signed, but if he leaves why not grab Dre Greenlaw? Throw some money at Zack Baun if the Eagles let him go. Cody Barton is a young guy I'd look at. Heck, bring in a timeless vet like Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David, or Eric Kendricks. Those three aren't slowing down even in their early-to-mid 30s.
I just named a slew of players for every position of need and more than half of the guys I said would be starters here. And that doesn't even cover other spots that could use depth like quarterback, tight end, or safety; groups that I could also find starters and key depth at.
Sure, there may not be many "blockbuster" names, but I cannot overstate how many of those guys I mentioned and tons of others I left out would be impact players for the Cardinals. That should be what matters most... not selling jerseys, not getting big name superstars.
No, you need starters and you need key contributors. That comes in all shapes and forms and this free agency pool delivers.
As far as I am concerned, there is no excuse to not spend in free agency. None. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
Make some moves, Monti! Now is the time to strike with a playoff-caliber team not too far away!