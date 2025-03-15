Who is Cardinals' New Free Agent Signing?
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly signed 27-year-old OL Jake Curhan to a one-year deal, worth just over $1 million.
Curhan is an imposing 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, and spent 2024 with the Chicago Bears, after spending his first three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
He's been generally considered a depth piece along the offensive line, and has only made 11 career starts in four years, but could bring some versatility and insurance to the Cardinals' O-line.
The Cardinals' big men up front have been anything but poor, but with the likely departure of Will Hernandez, and a distinct lack of depth beyond young OL Isaiah Adams, there's limited talent below the surface of the starting five.
The Cardinals recently re-signed OL Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum, returning two of their stalwarts for the 2025 season.
Curhan doesn't provide much in the way of statistics, or even much of a positive grade. PFF gives him a paltry 45.8 overall grade, with a boost to 54.8 in run blocking.
That might not look promising, but Curhan allowed only one sack, and committed just three penalties over 260 snaps.
But what he does bring is versatility. Though drafted as a tackle, Curhan played the vast majority of his 2024 snaps at left guard. If he's able to swing between both positions in a pinch, it makes sense why Arizona would take a flier on him.
Both Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort value versatility, sometimes above all else. Curhan isn't the type of player that brings an instant impact to the field, but he's still young, isn't injury prone, and can fill in multiple positions when called upon.
There's still a chance the Cardinals might look to bring in some upgraded pieces to the OL, but it's quite possible that comes in the form of another developmental draft pick, rather than a veteran guard, considering how inflated the free agent market has come with regard to the position.
Curhan might not be a move that puts the Cardinals over the edge into playoff contention, but it's always a positive to have depth, especially at multiple positions along a run-heavy offensive unit.