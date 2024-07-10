Cardinals Pass Rusher 'Will Be Special' Entering Year 2
ARIZONA -- All eyes are on Arizona Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari as year two approaches.
If he comes close to meeting expectations, the Cardinals could be in serious business.
Ojulari was the team's second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he wasn't quite as polished as Alabama's Will Anderson or had the measurable ceiling of Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, Ojulari was still a quality prospect that simply needed time to develop with favorable length and athleticism.
Cardinals fans saw Ojulari finish his rookie campaign strong, and now the LSU product arrives at 2024's doorstep with expectations of hitting the next level.
“I’ve already said BJ, but I’m going to say it again. I think he’s going to be a really special player," said Cardinals outside linebacker and captain Dennis Gardeck on his pick for a player who will breakout next season.
Ojulari tallied four sacks last season and has put on some considerable muscle with his first full offseason as a pro nearly wrapped up.
Now - in a new number after taking 9 and dishing 18 to Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ojulari has his sights set on taking the leap everybody around the facility talks about.
"I just want to be the best all-around player I can be," Ojulari said earlier this offseason.
"Sacks are what get guys accolades and what gets guys paid, but it's also good to be all-around and not just one-dimensional. Switch it up. Go power, go speed, drop in coverage, so they can't just put one label on you and offenses don't know what you are doing."
The Cardinals didn't add any significant names to an edge-rushers room that also includes Gardeck and Zaven Collins, giving a massive vote of confidence in their top three outside linebackers with Cam Thomas also looking to contribute as well.
Ojulari and Collins specifically were mentioned by defensive coordinator Nick Rallis previously this offseason:
"Every player has a specific improvement plan which can be pretty detailed whether it is schematically they have to do better or (improve) technique – and I'll keep (the details) between us – but everyone has to make strides," Rallis said.
"Those two, they have really high ceilings. They can be really good players."
Training camp starts July 23 for the Cardinals - which will be the first step Ojulari can take in what is all but set to be a massive season.