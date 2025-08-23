These Arizona Cardinals Positions Flexed Depth During Preseason
The Arizona Cardinals have come a long way from previous years, in which depth (or lack thereof) was one of the biggest limitations to producing competitive seasons.
The roster may not be perfect, and there still may be some areas that could use upgrading, but GM Monti Ossenfort spent a great deal of resources in the offseason to add not only starting-quality players, but also depth at certain positions.
Though the preseason has been a bit of a mixed bag so far, the Cardinals have also benefited from an increased amount of depth at a variety of positions. Here are the three positions that have looked at the deepest through the preseason thus far.
1: Arizona Cardinals DL
The obvious answer is the defensive line. Not only did the Cardinals go out and get multiple starting-quality players, they also are returning some of their more proficient players from the 2024 season, this time without expecting them to fill a starting role.
They’ll get Darius Robinson back, and will have Walter Nolen III ready to play at some point during the season.
They also re-signed LJ Collier, and Dante Stills has played well enough to maintain his role.
Well there may not be incredible production from the backups, Arizona won’t be in the same position as 2024, where when one or two of their starters went down, the DL was reduced to dismal levels.
2: Arizona Cardinals QBs
With one signing, the Cardinals provided an immense insurance policy for their offense.
Backup QB Jacoby Brissett has looked excellent in preseason, and is undeniably one of the best backup options available in the NFL.
Beyond Brissett, Clayton Tune has regressed and looks like he may be destined for the practice squad at best.
But ultimately, the Cardinals don’t need tons of players in that room. They just need somebody they can feel confident in if Kyler Murray was to go down.
They certainly have that in Brissett. He might not be a top-end starting QB, but he can win a game or two without hindering his offense.
3: Arizona Cardinals DBs
Perhaps this is simply a product of Jonathan Gannon. Even with the loss of Starling Thomas V, the Cardinal seem to have a number of players in their secondary who are at least worthy of a look.
Players like Denzel Burke, Darren Hall and even Kitan Crawford have all at least shown a little bit of prowess throughout the preseason.
For now, these types of players will likely be relegated to special teams duties. But in the event of further injury, the situation doesn’t seem entirely bleak for Gannon and the Cardinals.