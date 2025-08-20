Insider: Arizona Cardinals Rookie Was Bright Spot in Dark Loss
There may not have been much to glean from an ugly 27-7 loss to the Denver Broncos this past weekend, but one Arizona Cardinals rookie showcased some serious potential.
Arizona is in an organizational state that now emphasizes the development of young players, offering opportunities and chances to play themselves into larger roles.
On Saturday, not many performed without mistake. It was generally a sloppy performance, even by those highlighted as top performers.
But according to a recent article, one Cardinals rookie caught some eyes.
Arizona Cardinals' Denzel Burke Had Underrated Performance
According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals rookie cornerback Denzel Burke displayed some of the natural talent needed to play at the highest level.
Overall results aside, it was a relatively successful audition for Burke, despite a generally lacking defensive performance by Arizona.
"Rookie cornerback Denzel Burke showed Saturday night that, while there's work to do, he has what it takes to eventually be a piece of the Cardinals' cornerback rotation. He had the kind of preseason game one would expect from a rookie: There were highs and there were lows," Weinfuss wrote.
He played 33 snaps, was targeted six times and allowed three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, but he flashed at times with plays that showed a natural talent. After fine-tuning his technique and learning more about the NFL game, Burke could work his way onto the field this season."
Burke was taken in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cardinals out of Ohio State. Arizona continues to add talent from Ryan Days's program in Columbus, and for good reason.
Burke, like many of the Cardinals' recent picks, played a lot of football in college. Though he began as a pure corner, he served multiple roles, and could be an ultimate hybrid at the NFL level.
Arizona's defensive backs are somewhat deep, though that depth has been limited by the injury to Starling Thomas V.
But Burke looks similar to a lot of the Cardinals' recent defensive backs who have grown into their roles: raw, clearly talented, physical, but not free of the occasional blown coverage.
That much will come with time, reps and development. Jonathan Gannon has done wonders with young DBs over the entirety of his coaching career, and Burke may be one of his next big projects.
There's going to be a learning curve, but Burke looks like he's got a skillset that will play in the NFL.