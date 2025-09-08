Cardinals Star One of NFL's Biggest Week 1 Risers
ARIZONA -- All eyes were on Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. entering his second season.
After one week of football, the former No. 4 overall pick hasn't disappointed.
Harrison reeled in five receptions for 71 yards and a score in Arizona's Week 1 victory over the New Orleans Saints, pushing the Cardinals out of the gates with a win in the Big Easy.
Harrison, who fell under heavy criticism following his rookie year, was listed as one of the league's biggest risers by The Athletic.
Chemistry Connecting for Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyler Murray
"Marvin Harrison Jr. was 2024’s No. 4 pick, but you wouldn’t have known it based on his rookie stats (62 receptions, 885 yards and eight touchdowns). Harrison caught just 53.4 percent of his targets, ranking behind Alec Pierce and Darius Slayton for 135th among receivers," wrote Jacob Robinson.
"In Week 1, Harrison’s 83.3 percent reception rate suggested better chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray. Harrison finished with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 20-13 win over the Saints."
Harrison had a 153.3 passer rating when targeted according to Pro Football Focus, the highest of any wideout in the early slate of games in Week 1. Harrison's overall grade of 72.3 was the highest of any Cardinals offensive player in the win.
“I mean, you can just tell. You just watch him move, his mannerisms and all of it. I have been around him for two years now," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said when asked about Harrison's jump from Year 1 to Year 2.
"You may not see it, but I see it and feel it. He’s more confident in himself, and it is what it is.”
Harrison's most notable play wasn't his touchdown, but rather a near-50-yard pass down the right sideline - which is something the two struggled to connect on previously.
"The deep ball. I think that is somewhere that we need to be able to connect on. I am going to try and tell him to put some air on it, and I’ll make a play," Harrison said following the game.
The Cardinals move into the new season with high expectations of their passing attack hitting the next level, and Harrison will undoubtedly play a major role in helping Arizona's offense hit their ceiling.
So far, so good for the Ohio State product.