Cardinals' Top Offseason Priority Revealed
An Arizona Cardinals team looking to make the leap into the postseason in 2025 will have to accomplish a few things through the coming months of the offseason in order to make that happen.
What's their biggest priority?
Bleacher Report ranked finding a premier pass rusher as their top order of business:
"The Cards were on the brink of becoming a playoff team this season. Their 8-9 record is their best in three years, but it's going to be hard to take that next step without a better pass rush," wrote Alex Ballentine.
"Head coach Jonathan Gannon's defenses in Philadelphia were flush with scary pass-rushers, and the Cardinals just don't have that kind of arsenal right now.
"Finding a star-level pass-rusher through free agency, trade or the draft has to be the top priority this offseason.
"B/R's Kris Knox recently named Azeez Ojulari as the top edge-rusher in free agency this season. There are other options who could fill the need with more name recognition such as Josh Sweat and Khalil Mack. And Based on Matt Holder's grades, Marshall's Mike Green and Texas A&M's Nic Scourton stand out as possible draft fits."
It's hard to argue with that logic, and if you asked many around the desert for one upgrade, it would be in the form of acquiring a pass rusher.
It's important to remember the distinction between finding a "top" pass rusher and just a couple bodies to land on the depth chart, as the Cardinals haven't poured money in the position in general manager Monti Ossenfort's first two offseasons in Arizona.
It's time for that to change.
The Cardinals are projected to have roughly $70 million in cap space this offseason, and between the free agency class and draft, there's ample opportunity for Arizona to land a key guy who can improve their pass rush prowess in 2025.
Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis did wonders with Arizona's defense last season, and should he have a reliable game-wrecker coming off the edge, it's fun to wonder how much better the Cardinals can get.
B/R also listed solidifying the interior offensive line and figuring out how to utilize Marvin Harrison Jr. better this offseason as other top priorities.
No arguments here, as both points will be vital in ensuring the Cardinals' offense can reach new heights in 2025.