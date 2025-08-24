3 Arizona Cardinals Who Stamped Final Roster Spot
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals' preseason is now in the rearview mirror following their 20-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Arizona - who didn't play their starters - used tonight as a last evaluation tool ahead of cut-down day, which is coming on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The Cardinals and all other teams will be trimming their roster down from 90 to 53.
Though tonight's outcome means virtually nothing, the Cardinals did see a few standouts in the process - and some roster spots secured at that.
Three players who stamped their spot in the final 53 ahead of the regular season:
WR Simi Fehoko
Depth at wide receiver has been an underrated position battle entering training camp. With names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Zay Jones and Greg Dortch cementing spots among the top four, not much room was left for guys underneath.
Faces in Tejhaun Palmer, Xavier Weaver, Simi Fehoko and Andre Baccellia (plus more) were battling for the final one or two spots remaining on the roster, though after tonight's performance - Fehoko should sleep safe and sound after a ten-yard touchdown reception on fourth down and two tackles on special teams.
"He's done a great job in camp and he missed about a week there. He didn't play in the first preseason game. He's been awesome, man," Gannon said on Fehoko following the game. "He can play all three spots. He makes plays in practice. Catches the ball, and he can play on fourth down. He had a hell of a camp and a preseason."
Fehoko won't get major playing time barring several injuries, though he's proved himself to be a valuable wideout that also can play other roles on the team, which goes a long way when deciding the 53-man roster.
OLB Xavier Thomas
Thomas had a strong preseason last year but failed to make an impact over the course of the 2024 season.
After Arizona added Josh Sweat, Baron Browning and Jordan Burch, some thought Thomas might have been on the bubble moving into the future.
The probability wasn't high, though his performance this preseason - and particularly tonight with five tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hits - ultimately secured his place.
"They try to do what they're coached to do, and they can win when they get to their technique quicker. I thought they both rushed well. I thought the inside of the pocket was pretty good most of the day," Gannon said of Thomas and Burch.
Thomas continues to grow under this coaching staff.
CB Elijah Jones
The Cardinals' position battle at cornerback has been notable through camp, even with injuries to starters in Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas.
We know who will be starting (Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Will Johnson) though depth spots behind them were completely up for grabs.
Kei'Trel Clark, Elijah Jones, Denzel Burke and Darren Hall all are battling for the final spots behind them.
It's not known how many corners the Cardinals will keep, though Jones made a very good case with three forced incompletions when targeted tonight.
"He made some plays. He made some plays that I thought he was good. He contested the one slant on third down. It was contested. That's bang, bang. That happens. But I thought he was in the right spots. He did a good job today," Gannon said of Jones.
Of the three players listed here, I'm the least confident in Jones - though he's a second-year player drafted after being made a third-round pick and likely wouldn't clear waivers to return on the practice squad.
He needed a big performance tonight, and that's exactly what he produced.