Cardinals Cap Preseason With Win vs Raiders
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' preseason is officially over.
The Cardinals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in 20-10 fashion in Week 3 to finish their stretch with a 2-1 record before the regular season.
The Raiders played their starters for only the first few drives of the game while Arizona rested their first unit entirely.
Though Jacoby Brissett suited up, it was Clayton Tune who played the entire game at State Farm Stadium.
First Quarter
The Raiders won the opening toss and deferred, giving Arizona the ball first.
Maxx Crosby made his presence felt early, netting a big TFL after blowing up a toss play to the right side and ultimately forcing a punt.
The Raiders wasted no time on their opening drive, picking on rookie cornerback Denzel Burke down to their first score of the game on a Dont'e Thornton grab.
LV 7, AZ 0
After a second three-and-out from Arizona's offense, it was rookie edge rusher Jordan Burch who set the Cardinals up for success after a strip-sack on new Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell deep in Vegas territory.
Plays later, Simi Fehoko finds paydirt to level the score.
AZ 7, LV 7
Second Quarter
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson knocked home a 52-yard field goal to push Las Vegas back out in front in the early stages of the second quarter.
LV 10, AZ 7
After a nice 38-yard run by Michael Carter, the Cardinals settled for a 23-yard field goal from Chad Ryland to even things up with eight minutes left in the half.
AZ 10, LV 10
Neither team was able to sustain anything to finish the first half, entering the locker room tied.
Third Quarter
Both teams struggled to discover any offensive success in the third quarter, with no drive reaching over six plays on either side until late in the third - where Cardinals running back Bam Knight scooted 67 yards on a touchdown rush to push Arizona ahead with just 17 seconds remaining in the quarter.
AZ 17, LV 10
Fourth Quarter
The Cardinals were able to milk the clock for much of the fourth quarter, marching on a 14-play drive that chewed up 8:29 of game clock before Ryland knocked home another field goal, this time from 30 yards to extend Arizona's lead.
Eventually, the Raiders ran out of time on their comeback, ending the game and putting a close to preseason fun.