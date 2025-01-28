How Cardinals WR Can Break Out in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals' passing game was nearly nonexistent in the 2024 season, outside of a brilliant campaign from TE Trey McBride. That left players like WR Michael Wilson out to dry, despite an expectation of a year-two leap.
Wilson certainly played generally well in 2024, but struggled at times to get separation. Perhaps this was partly due to scheme, maybe some of the blame is on QB Kyler Murray, or maybe there simply wasn't enough emphasis on the passing game.
Regardless, most expected a jump for Wilson in 2024, but that didn't happen. The young wideout picked up 548 yards on 47 receptions and four scores on the season, playing 16 of 17 games.
Granted, even rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. finished with what were statistically modest numbers. Only McBride was a true beneficiary of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's passing attack.
But Wilson wasn't playing that poorly, by any means. He does occasionally struggle to separate, and isn't the most lightning-quick pass-catcher, but he's a talented young receiver with plenty of physical skills and an extremely high football IQ.
In fact, Arizona struggled the hardest at creating explosive passing plays. There were very few downfield chunk plays through the air, and especially few that were products of pure air yards.
But Wilson, strangely enough, was able to make those big plays, despite a relative lack of targets and low overall volume.
On more than one occasion, Wilson's quick hands, savvy awareness and 6-foot-2 frame came in clutch, coming down with tough contested catches and making difficult plays that could have gone easily awry.
He picked up 11.7 yards per reception, despite the low 548-yard total. But his production came in chunks, as he gained 20 or more yards on a play eight times in the 2024 season. His long was a 38-yard score against the Seattle Seahawks.
So what needs to change?
Well, for one, a bit of a higher emphasis on the passing aspect of Arizona's offense could benefit the team across the board. Harrison, Murray, McBride and the rest could all stand see a significant increase in numbers.
But numbers aren't everything. Utilizing players the way they are best suited is a key aspect of putting together an offensive scheme, and it seems as if Wilson (and Harrison, for that matter) wasn't being used in a way that utilized his skills to their highest potential.
Wilson's hands and physicality make him a potential threat in one-on-one coverage, on deep jump balls and fade routes.
While it's understandable that many of those targets went to Harrison, Wilson's success in hauling in those longer, perhaps unscripted passes should earn him more looks.
While he's not a true X receiver, the Cardinals have more than enough weapons to create favorable matchups for the young wideout.
Using Harrison on more YAC-focused routes, while giving Wilson more chances to bring down deep shots could be a step in the right direction toward unlocking Arizona's WR group, and, subsequently, Murray.
Still, there's plenty of talent, potential and intelligence in the young wideout. He did put up 565 yards on 38 receptions (14.9 yards per reception) in 2023 despite playing only 13 games, most of which saw Joshua Dobbs starting at QB.
He managed to stay generally healthy throughout 2024. Just a few tweaks to his usage and a higher volume of successful passing across the board could spell a 2025 breakout for the Stanford product.