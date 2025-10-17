As Trade Deadline Nears, Which Cardinals Are Untouchable?
The NFL trade deadline is coming up faster than one may think, and it's rumored to be a busy one as teams load up for a championship push. On the flip side of the coin, teams will look to sell players to capture future assets or make moves now that would have needed to be done down the road.
But where are the Arizona Cardinals on this landscape?
Arizona is in a weird spot right now. At 2-4, the season feels over, but there are still fragments of hope of turning things around. It makes things murky for us to try and assess whether they will be buyers or sellers on the trade market.
One thing is certain, though — not every player will be up for grabs.
The Cardinals have plenty of players they need to keep around for the future of the franchise to ensure they don't drop to the cellar of the league. It simply must be done for now, and they can revisit this down the road.
I have a shortlist of players who fit this criteria. However, I want to quickly address Kyler Murray. Until the Cardinals throw in the towel on Murray's career — not this season — he's not going anywhere.
That won't be changing any time soon.
That said, the following players are untouchable trade assets for the Cardinals.
The Youngsters
It shouldn't come as a surprise, but several of the Cardinals’ young players — those being on rookie contracts — should not be available to trade. Included on the list are Paris Johnson Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, and Max Melton.
The rookie class is also mostly included, with Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, and Jordan Burch all having significant value to the team.
You could argue other youngsters like Darius Robinson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Michael Wilson, Trey Benson, and Dante Stills could be movable, but it's easier to hold on to them considering their cost and roles with the team.
Trey McBride
I shouldn't have to explain this much, so I'll keep it brief. McBride has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league and is just 25 years old (turning 26 next month). He just signed a record contract over the summer, ensuring he stays with the team long-term while displaying the value the Cardinals see in him.
Moving McBride, no matter what offer is thrown Arizona's way, would be incredibly foolish, to put it nicely.
Hjalte Froholdt
It's no secret the Cardinals' offensive line is among the worst in the league, but they do have a couple of key players. Johnson has evolved into a top-notch left tackle and seems to get better with each passing snap. At center, Froholdt has quietly been one of the league's better centers. He's arguably the Cardinals' best-kept secret right now.
Having a stud left tackle is valuable, but the importance of a reliable center gets overlooked too often. Froholdt is holding things down from his position, which is even more important considering the guards next to him have been abysmal. Arizona would be wise to make Froholdt a long-term part of their future, and his value with the team is far more than what another franchise would offer.
Baron Browning
I'm pounding my chest after applauding the re-signing of Browning as one of the Cardinals' best offseason moves. His box score shows two sacks, but he's been the most consistent pass rusher on the team aside from Josh Sweat. On a defense that has been mangled with injuries, Browning has made sure the edge-rushing spot has at least two reliable defenders.
Like Froholdt, Browning holds much more value to the Cardinals than what another team would be willing to offer. He has emerged as one of the team's most dependable players — production or not — and he will continue to prove his value with each passing game.
Budda Baker
Baker has been in trade talks for years with the Cardinals, but that shouldn't be the case this year. Arizona's best defender and one of the league's best tacklers has taken a slight step backward in tackle numbers (for now), but he's still pivotal to what the team wants to do defensively. And in a season that has gone wrong for the Cardinals, Baker is one of their most important pieces who can get things back on track.
At this point in his career, Baker's best value has come as a locker-room leader and the guy rallying the troops on the sidelines. Yes, he's still playing good football, and that in itself is enough reason to keep him.
However, what Baker is doing to make sure the Cardinals' season isn't completely gone just yet is worth its weight in gold.
Baker should still be considered invaluable to this team in more ways than one. There won't be any offers that match what he means to the Cardinals as a whole. Unless the team wants to help him pursue a ring, he shouldn't go anywhere.