Azeez Ojulari Makes Too Much Sense for Cardinals
Pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is set to hit the free agent market after playing out his rookie contract with the New York Giants. In four pro seasons, Ojulari accumulated 22 sacks including a six sack performance in 2024. The Georgia product was a hot name at the trade deadline, but ultimately stayed put. The Arizona Cardinals were among his suitors.
Ojulari is expected to leave New York and explore options for his next stop in the pros. The market for the 24-year-old may not be as big as what he would hope for, with his projected price tag looking like a one-year, $5 million deal.
Considering how popular he was at the trade deadline, the report comes as a bit of a surprise. However, it's yet another reminder that every time we think we know how the NFL operates... we don't.
The question now is who should be in on acquiring Ojulari's services? Many teams in need of some pass rushing help should entertain signing him, and yes, the Cardinals must be among those calling him and his agent.
The Cards' pass rush overachieved last season thanks to a brilliant blitz designed by Nick Rallis. Despite no legitimate edge rushers, Arizona still managed 41 team sacks. That's unlikely to be replicable unless investments are made to have more quality pass rushers off the edge.
Arizona was admittedly short-handed due to injuries in 2024, with BJ Ojulari, Azeez's brother, missing the entire season. Dennis Gardeck was knocked out for the season early on, and rookie Darius Robinson didn't get on the field until late in the year.
Even if they all return and are 100% healthy, that group still isn't good enough by itself; they need more bodies.
Adding Azeez Ojulari would be a great addition. His price tag would be practically non-existent to a cap-rich Cardinals team, and a prove-it deal is a great way to see if he's worth extending full-time or if they are just kicking the tires.
Given his previous successes, as well, the Cardinals could be adding some serious juice to their pass rush. Ojulari recorded six sacks last season in relief for an injured Kayvon Thibideaux.
For a cost-effective signing, Ojulari is perfect. For a move to add depth, Ojulari is perfect. To upgrade the pass rush and get more consistency with production, Ojulari is perfect.
I may not be Monti Ossenfort or anyone in the Cardinals' front office, but I'd be all over bringing Azeez Ojulari into the desert. The ceiling is a guy who leads Arizona in sacks -- the floor is depth and rotation for the position.
Win-Win in my book.