Biggest Risers, Fallers From NFL Combine
Another major milestone in the draft process has come to a close with this year‘s NFL Scouting Combine concluding. Per usual, it was an opportunity for guys to significantly increase their draft stock, and some guys made an insane amount of progress in that category.
Hopefully, the Arizona Cardinals took extensive notes of virtually every player across every position.
We’re familiar with the needs on this roster, but an infusion of talent is needed across every position. It means that Arizona should have been watching everyone from edge rushers to running backs.
I have a short list for myself of the biggest risers and fallers from the weekend — specifically guys I believe the Cardinals could/should target. That means not all of these players are first-round picks, but our instead guys who could be of value drought the 2025 NFL Draft.
So, we will be identifying two players for every position — one riser, and one faller that makes sense for Arizona.
Quarterback
Riser: Tyler Shough, Louisville
With Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders choosing not to throw at the combine, the opportunity for every quarterback in a week class to show off their passing skills was as big as ever. Several guys made the most of it, including my main man, Jaxson Dart, but even he didn’t raise his stock more than Shough did.
The Louisville product was slinging the ball around Lucas Oil Stadium while proving himself to be a plus athlete. It’s a weak QB class, and Shough raised his stock as much as any of the other tier two guys.
Faller: Will Howard, Ohio State
Howard may have had a magical final year of college with the Buckeyes, but it hasn’t seen his draft status improve any. This past weekend was a massive opportunity for him to stand out at the position and he squandered the moment. The resume remains impressive, but he did little to show teams That he can be more at the next level.
Running back
Riser: Jordan James, Oregon
James is a terrific pass-catching back and was a huge contributor for the Ducks last season. James found a way to stand out at the Combine and continues to flash his natural athleticism and comfortability in the passing game.
It’s a deep running back class, but James continues to show he’s near the top of the group as a pure pass catcher. That’s worth its weight in gold at the next level.
Faller: Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
“Rocket“ is trending towards undrafted status. It’s upsetting to see, as prior to the 2023 season he was seen as one of the best backs in college. Since then, Sanders has been practically forgotten about and in a deep running back class he’s dropping like flies.
Wide receiver
Riser: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Both of the Iowa State receivers continue to impress and climb up boards. I feel I could’ve flipped a coin between the two of them in deciding who goes here, but I’m going with Noel because he’s not receiving the attention that his teammate Jayden Higgins has received recently.
Noel had a breakout season for the Cyclones and has now impressed as an athlete with great testing at the combine. Noel should be a slam dunk round to selection at this point in time.
Faller: Tez Johnson, Oregon
Johnson’s stock continues to get lower and lower with every passing week. His 40-yard dash time was unimpressive and looks even worse, considering his 155 lbs frame. I’m a fan of Johnson the pass catcher, but I’m not a fan of how severely undersized he is compared to his peers.
Tight end
Riser: Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
There were several tight ends who were able to stand out with their performances in Indy, but Ferguson was my biggest winner by far. I can see Ferguson climbing his way into day two right now, and imagine an opportunity to be drafted as his future employers starting tight end after the top two guys in the class.
Faller: Gunnar Helm, Texas
We have come to find out that Helm was injured during the Combine and resulted in much worse workout numbers. Still, there were questions about his overall athleticism going into the week, and unfortunately, he hurt himself even more.
Personally, I still like him, but this is a day three guy who stopped continues to plummet.
Offensive line
Riser: Armand Membou, Missouri
Membou has to be one of the biggest winners leaving Indianapolis. The Mizzou stand out also stood out amongst his peers, and proved himself to be one of the best offensive lineman in the class, regardless of where he lines up. After LSU’s Will Cambell measured with arm length that likely moves him inside to guard, Membou might have made a legitimate argument for himself to be the draft number one offensive tackle.
Faller: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
I’ve been higher than most, by a seemingly dramatic amount, on Jackson over the last few months. Unfortunately, his Combine did him no favors and he is dropping a bit.
I still believe he can be a starting left tackle or left guard in the pros early in his career, but I don’t think he can get back into first round conversation at this point.
Edge rusher
Riser: Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Jackson has been teetering on first round status since last summer. His workouts in Indianapolis gave him a much stronger case to appear on day one. Athletically, Jackson was amongst the most physically impressive players in Indy. With a good workout and previous success in college, Jackson continues to rise, and his trajectory is very promising.
Faller: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
I will continue to make one thing certain: Sawyer is one of my favorite players in the draft, and I have no issue whatsoever taking him on day one. That being said, it’s undeniable that his stock continues to drop and he is universally seen as a day two guy. It is simply been difficult for the Ohio State product to stand out amongst the rest of the competition.
He’s a faller, undoubtedly, but that doesn’t mean he suddenly not a good football player. Of all the fallers, I’m least worried about him.
Interior defensive lineman
Riser: Alfred Collins, Texas
Collins has been one of my sneaky favorite defensive lineman in this class up to this point, but I don’t think he will continue to fly under the radar anymore.
Collins was a big-time stand out at his position in Indianapolis, and after a strong season with the Longhorns last year, we are seeing him solidify himself as a top 50 selection. I continue to be a big fan, but I don’t think I can claim that sentiment for myself any longer.
Faller: TJ Sanders, South Carolina
Sanders has also had quite the rise over the last couple of months towards the top of his position. However, the Combine performance he put together was not his friend.
I’ve seen some people wondering about his work ethic, and although I can’t speak on that for myself, it is worth noting that his Combine was much sloppier than others in his position group.
Linebacker
Riser: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
When we look at players who have risen their draft since the start of the 2024 season, Campbell is among the group that has done the most improvement for himself. Campbell continues to feast and grow his stock higher and higher.
I don’t see any way the Alabama linebacker falls outside of the top 20 picks, and I think he’s much closer to being inside the top 15 selections.
Faller: Smael Mondon, Georgia
It’s not that Mondon was a guy who was looked at as a highly drafted player. However, the last two seasons have seen Georgia’s linebacker linebackers stock plummet. Mondon is undoubtedly a day three player right now, but he continues to inch closer and closer to the end of the draft itself.
Cornerback
Riser: Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Hairston has been on the rise for a little bit now, but his fan club continues to receive more and more ammo to back up their claims. The Kentucky corner was blazing fast for his 40 yard dash time, and simply looks comfortable moving around.
There’s a great chance for Hairston to sneak into the first round, But he’ll be off the board well inside the top 50 pics of the draft.
Faller: Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Morrison wasn’t able to compete at the combine as he continues to recover from injury. That in itself does not make Morrison a follower. Rather, it’s been because of so many risers across the rest of the draft, including the aforementioned, Hairston.
Morrison has fallen into mid to late day to range, and it will take a lot for him to boost his status back to where he was if at all.
Safety
Riser: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Emmanwori was amongst the biggest winners from the Combine this year. With the safety position that has been super up-and-down with risers and followers, Emmanwori showed that he belongs near or at the top of the position. Don’t be surprised if he cracks the first round.
Faller: Malaki Starks, Georgia
By no means has Starks suddenly fallen out of the first round of the draft. The biggest hit he was dealt wasn’t even because of him; it was the performance of the guy we just talked about. Starks’ regression last season and an OK showing at the Combine did him no favors, but he’s still in play to be the first safety off the board.