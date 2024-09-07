College Players Cardinals Fans Should Watch in Week 2
Welcome to another week of college football, Arizona Cardinals fans!
The list will likely rotate each week with no agenda on specific agendas on players, positions, schools, etc. Rather, we will preview upcoming matchups including why they're important and what to watch for, plus anything else that's relevant.
Again, these players will (likely) vary week to week to make sure we broaden our horizons and learn all of our options. Additionally, the list will change based on the Cardinals' success this year. We won't focus on top-five players if the team is competing for the playoffs and vice versa.
Now then, these are the five college players you should be watching this weekend!
James Pearce, Edge Rusher, Tennessee
Week two matchup: NC State
As it stands entering this season, the Cardinals are likely looking at no worse than a top 10 draft choice. The good news is that it puts them in prime position to add an elite player. Pearce is exactly that as my current number one overall player in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pearce was a nonfactor in Tennessee's season debut against Chattanooga, as he only played 10 snaps and failed to record any statistics. To his defense, the Vols were rotating players all game and didn't need Pearce in their 69-3 win.
This weekend, the Vols get number XX NC State, who features a suspect offensive line. The Wolfpack surrendered a single sack in their season debut against Western Carolina to their credit, however the Vols are a different breed... as is Pearce.
I expect Pearce to explode in this game with multiple sacks and tackles for loss.
Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan
Week two matchup: Texas
Johnson also has an argument as the top player in the class and is undoubtedly the number one cornerback until further notice. He made quite the statement to open the year against Fresno State where he grabbed his eighth career interception and housed it from 86 yards away.
Numer X Michigan has a hefty task ahead of them this week as they take on number X Texas, thankfully at the Big House. But even if this game was played on the moon it wouldn't slow down a Texas passing game that totaled 355 passing yards and four touchdowns against Colorado State with the combined effort of Heisman hopeful Quinn Ewers and redshirt freshman and former top recruit Arch Manning.
A huge part of the Longhorns success through the air came through their deep wide receiver core. The Longhorns top-four receivers each caught a pass for 23-or-more yards against Colorado State and possess game changing speed that will test the best secondaries in college football. Add two great QBs and you have a nightmare for opposing secondaries.
Johnson is no stranger to lining up with opposing team's number one receivers and giving them the clamps. How he matches up with what might be the fastest receiving core in all of college football will be must-watch tv.
Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle, Texas
Week two matchup: Michigan
On the flip side of this game, Banks will have quite the task in front of him. The Wolverines defense is as good as any in the nation and its pass rush will be on full display against the Longhorns.
One thing that works in Banks's favor is he's unlikely to face defensive tackle Mason Graham, another one of the top players in the class, as he plays mostly inside and will have better matchups there. However, that doesn't mean Banks is off the hook. Josaiah Stewart picked up two sacks in the Wolverines' week one game against Fresno State and now has 6.5 sacks in two seasons in Ann Arbor. Other contributors off the edge include Derrick Moore and Cameron Brandt.
Although Michigan's pass rush is at its best from the interior, Banks will still need to play a clean game to keep Ewers upright and deliver strikes down the field. Against an elite Wolverines secondary, Ewers will need all the time that Banks can give him.
Travis Hunter, Cornerback/Wide Receiver, Colorado
Week two matchup: Nebraska
Hunter exploded on offense in the Buffs win over North Dakota State, which will stroke the flames that he should become a full time receiver at the next level. While he'll undoubtedly continue to have a large role on offense as perhaps Shedeur Sanders's number one target, he'll need a standout game on defense this weekend in Lincoln.
The Cornhuskes had a terrific week one opener against UTEP where five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola tossed 238 yards with two touchdowns in his collegiate debut. He was tossing touch passes and looked like a three year starter. He's clearly ahead of the curve as a 19-year-old.
For the Buffs to get a big road game, the defense has to make a drastic improvement after surrendering 449 total yards of offense and 26 points to visiting North Dakota State. To get that, Hunter will need to be on his A-game as a cornerback. As exciting as he is on offense, Hunter is still projected to play corner in the NFL and he'll need a shut down performance to get the conversation as CB1 in the class rolling.
Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
Week two matchup: NAU
I am very aware that the Cardinals just drafted Marvin Harrison Jr and have a quality receiving core with Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch. However, the room is unproven. The Cards should monitor, keyword MONITOR, this year's receiver class and it starts with T-Mac.
McMillan is the best receiver in the country and I'm not sure it's close. The junior receiver is a near clone of Mike Evans at Texas A&M with his size (6'5 and 212 lbs) and game breaking speed. His run after catch is ridiculous to match with the frame that makes him an elite 50/50 ball option.
After his week one performance where he set a program single-game receiving yards record with 304 to go with four touchdowns on 10 receptions, he's the hottest name in the draft community. T-Mac takes on NAU this week. Obviously that's not some marquee game, but the story line here is what he can do statistically. McMillan has over 700 yards in his last three games played. Against NAU, he could have a legitimate shot to pass 1,000 in four games!!
If the Cards enter the draft with a draft pick that puts them out of position for a top defensive player, they should take a long, hard look at McMillan to pair with MHJ for the next four (hopefully more) years. Besides, do you think the Bengals or the Buccaneers would've passed on an opportunity to put AJ Green and Mike Evans together?
Honorable mention: Danny Stutsman, Linebacker, Oklahoma
The Sooners play a Houston team that might not win a game this year. Stutsman has a chance to put up video game numbers and help his case to be LB1.
